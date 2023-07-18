With $84,000,000 deal running out, Kirk Cousins splashed cash on rescuing Allegan County golf course

Kirk Cousins has perhaps unfairly been considered an average quarterback by NFL fans throughout his career. In March 2018, the Vikings quarterback signed a fully-guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract.

Cousins signed another fully-guaranteed deal worth $66 million in 2020 and a one-year fully-guaranteed deal for $35 million last March.

Given all of this wealth, he and his wife Julie made a major purchase last November. They bought a local golf course in Allegan County, Michigan.

Cousins and his wife penned a letter to the residents of the community following the purchase:

“Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema. They have managed the course for many years, making Clearbrook a place of connection and fun for our entire community.”

Kirk Cousins and his family live in the state of Michigan and purchased a beachfront lot near Lake Michigan in 2017. The Minnesota Vikings QB played four years at Michigan State before being drafted by Washington in the 2012 NFL draft.

Cousins was twice given the franchise tag by Washington before signing with the Vikings. Last season, the four-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

It was the fourth time that he had a 4,000-yard passing season with Minnesota. Cousins has finished in the top 10 in touchdowns, including tied for fifth with 29 in 2022.

Entering his sixth season with the Vikings, Cousins ranks third in franchise history in both yards (20,934) and touchdowns (153).

The quarterback will be 35 years old once the 2023 season and looking to lead the Vikings to a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1975 season. With only one season left on his contract, it could be his last chance to do so.

How much will Kirk Cousins make in the 2023 season?

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The upcoming season will see the Minnesota signal-caller make $30 million, tied for the seventh-most amongst quarterbacks. Cousins will earn the same amount as Derek Carr in 2023.

Lamar Jackson ($80 million), Daniel Jones, and Deshaun Watson ($46 million) are atop the list. Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes ($40.450 million), Kyler Murray ($31 million), and Dak Prescott are all ahead of the Vikings quarterback.

Kirk Cousins will be a free agent in 2024 and could be in line for another major payday. Per Spotrac, his market value is a two-year deal making $43.2 million a year.

It would place him as the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Time will tell if Minnesota will give him a new deal.

