Kyler Murray breaks silence on viral QB rankings that placed $230,500,000 Cardinals QB near-bottom

Kyler Murray's ACL injury will likely prove to be a major wrinkle in the Cardinals' plans for the 2023 season, but their QB1 is certainly taking notice of the whispers around their season.

An ACL injury suffered last December will most likely derail Murray's 2023, and the Cardinals are unlikely to rush their quarterback into action this year.

Most analysts have already written the Cardinals off, with Murray sliding down the ranks in every pre-season analysis printed since.

One particular ranking, however, has piqued his attention.

Marcus Whitman @TFG_Football Kyler Murray is officially the most underrated player in professional sports. What the literal hell is this? Kyler Murray is officially the most underrated player in professional sports. What the literal hell is this? https://t.co/YQHnovR90C

CBS Sports' QB tiers has Murray ranked near-dead last in tier six. Some fellow QBs for company in that tier are Baker Mayfield and Jordan Love.

Tier seven sees rookie QBs CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson take their place in the standings.

Murray, though, had a three-word response to being placed just above the rookies.

Will Kyler Murray play in 2023?

With a $230.5 million contract in hand, the Cardinals certainly see something in their QB1. For the first half of 2021, he did look the part, earning consideration for the big-money contract.

Since then, Murray has flattered to deceive.

The question for 2023 remains, will he even suit up this year?

Per Compare bet, he is pushing for an early return to action, though Arizona want him to take his time with the recovery period. All things considered, it seems likely Murray will play this season, though his return to action is highly unlikely to take place in the first few weeks.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told ESPN:

“He’s been the first one in the building, been here after everybody goes, and I got to spend a lot of time with him during OTA periods and just seeing how he’s working."

Who will be the Cardinals' starting QB with Kyler Murray in recovery?

All signs point to the favorite being Colt McCoy, who started three games last season. McCoy has 36 career NFL starts to his name.

Clayton Tune and David Blough will also be under consideration, though McCoy is most likely to be under center come Week 1.

McCoy was a third-round pick out of Cleveland in 2010.

