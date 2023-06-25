Kyler Murray was selected as the first-overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft. Four years later, the team could be looking to move on from the former first-overall pick. After four seasons in the NFL, the Cardinals and others may not view Murray as a quarterback that can win a Super Bowl.

He's piled up a lousy record of 25-31-1 as a starter with just one winning season under his belt. He's earned two Pro Bowls (2020, 2021) but took a step back in productivity this past season.

Murray led the Cardinals to a 3-8 record while posting the worst QB rating in a single season (87.2) while throwing just 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. This all happened before his season was cut short due to an ACL tear.

Following his injury and regression, some have put some thought into the team moving on from Murray and possibly targeting a top QB in next year's draft such as USC's Caleb Williams.

Pro Football Talk senior writer Mike Florio wrote an article on how it is possible for the Cardinals to move on from Murray after this season, while taking a costly hit of dead money owed.

Cardinals fans on Reddit seem to be on board with Florio's idea.

Following Mike Florio's report, many Arizona Cardinals fans seem to like the idea of USC star QB Caleb Williams replacing him. Cardinals fans think Kyler Murray is immature, too small, and has had a big injury to bounce back from.

Should the Arizona Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray after this season?

If Kyler Murray doesn't lead the Arizona Cardinals to the playoffs and has another underwhelming season, the team could move on from him.

As a number-one overall pick, you're held to the highest standards. Through four seasons, Murray hasn't met those standards yet. He has one playoff appearance and is 0-1 in the post-season and has yet to throw over 4,000 yards in a single season.

The Cardinals are also under new ownership, have a first-year head coach, and have a bunch of draft capital in next year's draft (11 total picks including two firsts) and could easily target a top QB.

