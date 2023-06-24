NFL Rumors: Could Cardinals have $46 million Kyler Murray exit plan? Mike Florio explains Arizona’s cap situation

Could the Arizona Cardinals be looking to move on from former first-overall pick Kyler Murray?

Nearly four years after selecting Murray number one overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, the team could look to move on from him after this season but not at a cheap cost.

Last off-season, the Cardinals picked up Murray's fifth-year option for the 2023 season. Nearly two months later, the team extended him to a five-year $230.5 million contract extension with $160 million fully guaranteed.

Following an ACL tear and a drop in production last season, Arizona will need to think of the future and whether or not Murray will be part of those plans.

The Cardinals are rebuilding, have new ownership and a new head coach, and have 11 picks in next year's draft including two first-rounders. They'll have all the ammo to land a top quarterback prospect like Caleb Wiliams.

ProFootballTalk senior writer Mike Florio outlined how the Cardinals could possibly move on from Murray.

"If the Cardinals cut him before the guarantees vest, using a post-June 1 designation, Murray would count $13 million against the cap in 2024 and $33.28 million in 2025. A trade that happens after June 1 would have the same cap consequences — $13 million in 2024 and $33.28 million in 2025.

"However, the Cardinals would have to be willing to let the fresh $29.8 million become fully guaranteed weeks before a trade can be finalized at the lower 2024 cap charge."

Murray will have this season to prove if he's worth keeping at a lucrative price. If Murray has another lackluster season, he could be on his way out of Arizona.

Breaking down Kyler Murray's contract and salary for 2023

According to Spotrac, Kyler Murray is set to earn $16 million with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He has a base salary of $2 million, a $5.8 million signing bonus, a $7.2 million option bonus and a $1 million workout bonus.

2019: $ 6.4M & 5-10-1

2020: $ 8.1M & 8-8

2021: $ 9.8M & 9-5

2022: $12.7M & 3-8

2023: $16.0M & 5-12*

2024: $51.9M

2025: $45.6M

2026: $55.5M



*projected by linesmakers



He will be playing out the final year of his rookie contract as the team picked up his fifth-year option last season. Next season is when he'll start to earn big money.

Murray will have a cap hit of $51.9 million next season, $45.6 million in 2025, and $55.5 million in 2026.

Kyler Murray will be paid as a top quarterback in the league, and the Cardinals are hoping he performs as such.

