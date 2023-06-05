Fans have targeted Kyler Murray for a variety of reasons from his height to his love of the video game Call of Duty. Now, fans are coming after the former Heisman Trophy winner for a video he posted to his TikTok.

The video was Murray choosing between various sneakers in a tournament. Ultimately, fans clearly didn't agree with his selections.

Fans commented on the video and one fan said a clause for TikTok is needed given how bad it was. The clause was in reference to when the Arizona Cardinals added a study film clause in his most recent deal. The team later removed it, after getting a lot of backlash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans go in on Murray about his sneaker video on TikTok. Credit: Murray's TikTok

Other fans on TikTok noted that Kyler Murray should focus his attention on the playbook and ranking Call of Duty games:

Fans comment on the QB needing to look at the playbook. Credit: Kyler Murray's TikTok

The 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year has a rough 2022 season as he had a career-low in passing yards (2,368) and touchdowns (14).

Murray suffered a torn ACL injury in the Cardinals' Week 14 game versus the New England Patriots. He will miss the start of the 2023 season as he looks to rehab the injury.

Who will start the season for Arizona under center in place of Kyler Murray?

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy

While Kyler Murray is out to start the upcoming season, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will need someone to start at quarterback. It looks like it will be a battle between three veteran signal-callers.

The favorite would be Colt McCoy, who started three games in place of Murray last season and has 36 career NFL starts. David Blough was Arizona's starter for two games in 2022 and has just seven career NFL starts.

Coach Jason Brown @TheRealCoach_JB Colt McCoy is by far the best option for the Cardinals Colt McCoy is by far the best option for the Cardinals https://t.co/DeDSPR4iZa

Lastly, Jeff Driskel was signed by the Cardinals this offseason. He started two games for the Houston Texans last season. In all, he has 11 starts in his NFL career.

Poll : 0 votes