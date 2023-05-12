Houston Texans Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Houston Texans come into 2023 with much higher optimism than the last couple of seaons.

The last few years were dominated by the distracting presence and trade of Deshaun Watson. They lost star players like J.J. Watt in the interim as well. They went through multiple coaches, yet the results kept declining.

They finished with 13 losses in each of the past two seasons. Clearly, something had to change. Getting former star player DeMeco Ryans back as coach should kickstart that recovery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition to that, they had an impressive draft, snagging the second and the third picks. They got C.J. Stroud, who should be their future quarterback if everything pans out.

However, changing around a club that has struggled so mightighly is no easy feat. If they are to do it, it will have to be the hard way and they will have to successfully overcome at least a few of the teams below.

Houston Texans Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 @ Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 @ Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 31 vs. Titans 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Colts TBD TBD

Houston Texans Home Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 2 Sep. 17 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 BYE 9 Nov. 5 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 31 vs. Titans 1 p.m. Fox

Houston Texans Away Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 @ Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Colts TBD TBD

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes