Create

Houston Texans Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 12, 2023 02:38 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Houston Texans
Houston Texans Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Houston Texans come into 2023 with much higher optimism than the last couple of seaons.

The last few years were dominated by the distracting presence and trade of Deshaun Watson. They lost star players like J.J. Watt in the interim as well. They went through multiple coaches, yet the results kept declining.

They finished with 13 losses in each of the past two seasons. Clearly, something had to change. Getting former star player DeMeco Ryans back as coach should kickstart that recovery.

In addition to that, they had an impressive draft, snagging the second and the third picks. They got C.J. Stroud, who should be their future quarterback if everything pans out.

However, changing around a club that has struggled so mightighly is no easy feat. If they are to do it, it will have to be the hard way and they will have to successfully overcome at least a few of the teams below.

Houston Texans Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10@ Ravens1 p.m.CBS
2Sep. 17vs. Colts1 p.m.Fox
3Sep. 24@ Jaguars1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1vs. Steelers1 p.m.CBS
5Oct. 8@ Falcons1 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 15vs. Saints1 p.m.Fox
7Oct. 22BYE
8Oct. 29@ Panthers1 p.m.Fox
9Nov. 5vs. Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 12@ Bengals1 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 19vs. Cardinals1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 26vs. Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 3vs. Broncos4:05 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 10@ Jets1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 17@ Titans1 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 24vs. Browns1 p.m.CBS
17Dec. 31vs. Titans1 p.m.Fox
18Jan. 6 or 7vs. ColtsTBDTBD

Houston Texans Home Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
2Sep. 17vs. Colts1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1vs. Steelers1 p.m.CBS
6Oct. 15vs. Saints1 p.m.Fox
7Oct. 22BYE
9Nov. 5vs. Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 19vs. Cardinals1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 26vs. Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 3vs. Broncos4:05 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 24vs. Browns1 p.m.CBS
17Dec. 31vs. Titans1 p.m.Fox

Houston Texans Away Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10@ Ravens1 p.m.CBS
3Sep. 24@ Jaguars1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 8@ Falcons1 p.m.Fox
8Oct. 29@ Panthers1 p.m.Fox
10Nov. 12@ Bengals1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 10@ Jets1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 17@ Titans1 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 6 or 7@ ColtsTBDTBD

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...