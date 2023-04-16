Paris Johnson has presented himself as one of the standout players for the 2023 NFL draft. The Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle was regarded as a consensus five-star recruit and one of the most highly-rated prospects across the nation in the 2020 class.

Following a successful transition from playing guard to offensive tackle in the 2022 college football season, Paris Johnson Jr. has positioned himself to become the first Buckeyes offensive tackle to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft since 2016.

Aside from his on-field brilliance, the Cincinnati native is one of the most marketable players in college football for his position in the draft. His performances for the Buckeyes, from being a right guard to a left tackle, have led him to secure a couple of NIL deals.

Paris Johnson Jr. NIL Deals

Paris Johnson's NIL deals as a student-athlete are reportedly worth over $300 thousand. The Ohio State offensive lineman signed his first NIL deal with Cameo, a company that specializes in getting its users a personalized video from their favorite celebrity.

The Cameo contract was reportedly inked in 2021 after Johnson became a starter for the Buckeyes and it marked his first step into endorsement deals. It was followed by another deal in 2022 with "The Foundation," an Ohio State crowdsourced, non-profit collective.

Johnson's biggest endorsement contract came in the early days of 2023. The player signed with Powell-based Charqui Jerky after the two parties made their first contact in September 2022. The deal saw the natural beef jerky maker release a new flavor named after Johnson, known as Paris' Cut.

Paris Johnson Draft Projections

Paris Johnson is widely expected to be selected in the first round when the draft opens later this month. He has shown himself to be a top-notch pass protector for C.J. Stroud in the Ohio State Buckeyes team. The offensive tackle has an intriguing ability to impact the ground game.

Although Johnson possesses the ability and eagerness to take down an opponent with force, he also demonstrates finesse in how he handles and employs his powerful hands. He maintains a solid stance and holds his hands in a strategic position to make the most of them, which makes him an admirable prospect among NFL teams.

Johnson's ability and performances in college football with Ohio State will see many teams include him on their draft board. Most analysts view him as a day-one pick in the draft.

