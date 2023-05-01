Did Rob Gronkowski get traded to Lions? Ex-Bucs TE recalls faking retirement to stay with Brady and Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is not just one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He is also one of the best and longest-lasting teammates Tom Brady has ever had, winning multiple titles and accolades together.

But later in their respective careers, that partnership was supposed to end and Gronkowski had to take extraordinary measures to prevent it.

Speaking on Fox Football Sunday in 2020, Gronkowski revealed that during the 2018 offseason, the Patriots had agreed to trade him to the Detroit Lions, leading him to feign retirement so that it failed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I did have a career-altering trade, almost a career-altering trade, and it was about two years ago. I was actually traded to the Detroit Lions, and I got the phone call and this was [when] I was contemplating if I should retire or not, about two years ago. And I was like, ‘you just traded me to the Lions’, I go, ‘I’m retired, like, I don’t know how that trade can go through’, and then two days later the trade never went through."

According to Sports Illustrated, Gronkowski would not have been the only asset switching teams. The Patriots would have also surrendered a second-round pick (No. 43) in the transaction, in exchange for the Lions' first- (No. 20) and second (No. 51) rounders. (Interesting side note: the 20th pick turned into Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.)

How long-lasting and prolific was Rob Gronkowski in New England?

First drafted in 2010, Gronkowski immediately emerged as Brady's new favorite passing target, with a team-high 42 catches, as he led all tight ends in touchdowns. The following year, he fully broke through, catching for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and becoming the first tight end to lead the league in touchdown receptions.

Over the ensuing years, Gronkowski eventually developed into a key piece of the New England dynasty, winning three Super Bowls and making multiple Pro Bowls. Including his rookie year, he led the Patriots in total receptions (in addition to touchdowns) for six seasons, as well as receiving yards for three.

What happened to Rob Gronkowski after failed trade?

After the trade to the Lions fell through, Gronkowski returned to the Patriots for the 2018 season. He did not catch for over 1,000 yards and failed to make the Pro Bowl during the regular season.

However, Gronkowski played a major role in the postseason, especially in Super Bowl LIII, where he most notably had a 29-yard reception to set up the low-scoring game's only touchdown. In the process, he also set positional Super Bowl records of 23 catches and 297 yards.

Gronkowski retired after the season, but eventually returned in 2020, reuniting with Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They won Super Bowl LV, and reached the Divisional Round the following year, where they would fall to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams. Both retired afterwards, but while Brady would return for 2022, Gronkowski has stuck by his word.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes