"Guess he ain't coming back then" - NFL fans are convinced Rob Gronkowski won't return to Buccaneers in 2022

Rob Gronkowski has had a phenomenal NFL career, but many fans are convinced that he will not be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. He recently stated that he would return to the team where he won the Super Bowl in 2020 if former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman signed with the Buccaneers.

Sports Illustrated @SInow "If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski "If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski https://t.co/LImZJ9zK79

When asked if he would re-sign with the Buccaneers if Edelman signed, Gronkowski responded:

"Oh yeah, if Julian signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole 'nother year, hands down. I was just with him last night and he needs to sign with the Bucs."

However, Edelman stated on a recent podcast appearance that he is a "one-team guy," which led fans to believe that Gronkowski will not be back in Tampa Bay in 2022.

One NFL fan believes the star tight end will not return to play for the Buccaneers next season.

Another fan thought that if Edelman was to come out of retirement, it would be to return to the Patriots, where he spent 12 seasons.

Crazy Frog @FrogmansWorld @SInow @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 is signing with the @Patriots if he ever decided to suit up. Not ganna sell out just for a ring and at least he has balls to play with a different QB @SInow @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 is signing with the @Patriots if he ever decided to suit up. Not ganna sell out just for a ring and at least he has balls to play with a different QB

A different fan shares the view that Edelman is a one-team player and that he has loyalties to New England.

A fellow Patriots fan labeled Gronkowski "a traitor" and that the Patriots fan base loves Edelman more than the tight end.

Steve @scallahan2373 @SInow @RobGronkowski He’s not a traitor like you. Jules is a Patriot for life and the fan base will always love him over you. @SInow @RobGronkowski He’s not a traitor like you. Jules is a Patriot for life and the fan base will always love him over you.

One user posted a funny GIF in response in anticipation of an official decision from Edelman.

This fan believes there is some unfair pressure being put on Edelman. He stated that fans could turn on the retired wide receiver if Gronk does not return to the Buccaneers.

Chill Bill🇺🇲 @chi11bill @SInow @Michael_Fabiano @RobGronkowski Whatever happed to if Brady calls me I’m playing lol This is not fair to put that kind of pressure on another man. So if Edelman don’t play, the fans will blame Edelman for Gronks nonexistence for years to come. @SInow @Michael_Fabiano @RobGronkowski Whatever happed to if Brady calls me I’m playing lol This is not fair to put that kind of pressure on another man. So if Edelman don’t play, the fans will blame Edelman for Gronks nonexistence for years to come.

Another fan believes Tampa Bay should give the Super Bowl-winning tight end a date by when he needs to sign or they will move on without him.

Jim Thomas @JimThom68190490 @SInow @RobGronkowski Gronk is just playing games with Brady. But the bucs should set a date sign by this date or see ya @SInow @RobGronkowski Gronk is just playing games with Brady. But the bucs should set a date sign by this date or see ya

This fan feels as though the Buccaneers need to focus on younger players for their roster.

If Edelman does decide not to sign with Tampa Bay, this fan believes Gronk should still re-sign with the team.

Finally, this user pointed out the glasses Gronk is wearing in the video and clearly admires his style.

Will Gronkowski be playing in the NFL in 2022?

Gronkowski is still considering whether or not he wants to continue his NFL career but did confirm recently that it is either retiring or playing for the Buccaneers. Last season, the tight end played in 12 games. He finished with 55 catches for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The 32-year-old will most likely decide on his future soon and could potentially retire for the second time. Given the uncertainty surrounding his future, the Buccaneers selected two tight ends in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. They could potentially replace Gronkowski should he make the decision to hang up his cleats for good.

