×
Create
Notifications

"Guess he ain't coming back then" - NFL fans are convinced Rob Gronkowski won't return to Buccaneers in 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
StephenHaydock
StephenHaydock
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 02, 2022 09:05 PM IST
News

Rob Gronkowski has had a phenomenal NFL career, but many fans are convinced that he will not be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. He recently stated that he would return to the team where he won the Super Bowl in 2020 if former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman signed with the Buccaneers.

"If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski https://t.co/LImZJ9zK79

When asked if he would re-sign with the Buccaneers if Edelman signed, Gronkowski responded:

"Oh yeah, if Julian signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole 'nother year, hands down. I was just with him last night and he needs to sign with the Bucs."

However, Edelman stated on a recent podcast appearance that he is a "one-team guy," which led fans to believe that Gronkowski will not be back in Tampa Bay in 2022.

One NFL fan believes the star tight end will not return to play for the Buccaneers next season.

@SInow @RobGronkowski Guess he ain’t coming back then

Another fan thought that if Edelman was to come out of retirement, it would be to return to the Patriots, where he spent 12 seasons.

@SInow @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 is signing with the @Patriots if he ever decided to suit up. Not ganna sell out just for a ring and at least he has balls to play with a different QB

A different fan shares the view that Edelman is a one-team player and that he has loyalties to New England.

@SInow @RobGronkowski Ain’t happening Gronk. He is a retired & loyal Patriot!

A fellow Patriots fan labeled Gronkowski "a traitor" and that the Patriots fan base loves Edelman more than the tight end.

@SInow @RobGronkowski He’s not a traitor like you. Jules is a Patriot for life and the fan base will always love him over you.

One user posted a funny GIF in response in anticipation of an official decision from Edelman.

@SInow @RobGronkowski @TomBrady @Edelman11 @Buccaneers https://t.co/Z7KGK4KtXF

This fan believes there is some unfair pressure being put on Edelman. He stated that fans could turn on the retired wide receiver if Gronk does not return to the Buccaneers.

@SInow @Michael_Fabiano @RobGronkowski Whatever happed to if Brady calls me I’m playing lol This is not fair to put that kind of pressure on another man. So if Edelman don’t play, the fans will blame Edelman for Gronks nonexistence for years to come.

Another fan believes Tampa Bay should give the Super Bowl-winning tight end a date by when he needs to sign or they will move on without him.

@SInow @RobGronkowski Gronk is just playing games with Brady. But the bucs should set a date sign by this date or see ya

This fan feels as though the Buccaneers need to focus on younger players for their roster.

@SInow @RobGronkowski Please no. Bucs need young players

If Edelman does decide not to sign with Tampa Bay, this fan believes Gronk should still re-sign with the team.

@SInow @RobGronkowski Even if he doesn’t,you Need to come back👍

Finally, this user pointed out the glasses Gronk is wearing in the video and clearly admires his style.

@SInow @incarceratedbob @RobGronkowski @Mr_Markus4 I need these glasses 😂😂

Will Gronkowski be playing in the NFL in 2022?

Gronkowski is still considering whether or not he wants to continue his NFL career but did confirm recently that it is either retiring or playing for the Buccaneers. Last season, the tight end played in 12 games. He finished with 55 catches for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 32-year-old will most likely decide on his future soon and could potentially retire for the second time. Given the uncertainty surrounding his future, the Buccaneers selected two tight ends in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. They could potentially replace Gronkowski should he make the decision to hang up his cleats for good.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need Gronkowski?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी