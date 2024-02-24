Did Super Bowl streaker win $374,000 for disrupting Super Bowl LV? Plus details on viral incident at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The Super Bowl LV streaker reportedly placed a $50,000 bet that someone would run across the field during the Super Bowl LV showdown between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

The streaker, identified as a local Florida man named Yuri Andrade, ran on the field by himself, and rumors of him cashing out with $374,000 and a $1000 fine spread like wildfire.

While this makes for sensationalism, it's important to note that the Super Bowl streaker did not gain near the $374,000 sum. X (formerly Twitter) community notes state that the Super Bowl streaker had friends bet up to the $1,000 limit on offshore betting sites like Bovada.

Unfortunately for him and his cohorts, Bovada is yet to pay the so-called winnings as it is still investigating the case. It's doubtful that the entire sum will be paid to the streaker and his cohorts.

Many fans had also accused Andrade of fabricating his story:

How much did Super Bowl LVIII streaker pay for Super Bowl 2024 tickets?

The Super Bowl 2024 streaker Alex Gonzalez paid $42,000 for front-row tickets at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and 49ers. He was in Las Vegas all weekend and even appeared at the UFC Fight Night event in Sin City at the Apex.

According to The Mirror, Gonzalez discussed his plans to run onto the field at the Super Bowl with famous persons such as the Nelk Boys and Dr. Phil. There's also a possibility that UFC head honcho Dana White was in on the plan as he gambled with Gonzalez in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Gonzalez is a day trader who boasts an impressive social media following, especially on Instagram, with almost 500,000 followers. He'll likely see a further boom in following once the rest of the internet knows he's the streaker behind the brief pause in Super Bowl 2024.

Was it worth it?

According to Alex Gonzalez, it was worth it. The day trader and avid sports fan wrote to his Instagram followers:

"Being rich is living life on your terms, according to your possibilities, not your limitations. So why not do something no one dares to do? I spent $42,000 to live an experience I will never forget and share how #setandforget has changed my life. From Dunkin’ Donuts to #1 on the news nationwide.

"Oh, and by the way that saying goes, 'everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas' - yeah, that is a myth."