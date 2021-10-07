Did Tom Brady undergo plastic surgery? Here's what doctors and NFL fans say

Tom Brady continues to defy father time, whether that's on or off the field.

The 44-year old quarterback remains one of the best players in the NFL even at such an advanced age where most players his age would have been retired by now. Still, Brady keeps playing and winning, confirming his status as the greatest player of all time.

Being so successful at the game of football keeps Brady under scrutiny all the time, and even the smallest details of his life are overanalyzed.

For some, even things such as subtle changes in Tom Brady's facial features are a cause for questions and speculation as to whether he's had any type of plastic surgery.

Has Tom Brady undergone plastic surgery?

It looks like Brady's youthful-looking face has been a product of some minor procedures over the last two decades.

While the quarterback credits his diet and his exercise routine, commonly known as TB12, the fact that he looks so young under the cameras may be a product of surgeries.

Brady was the product of a Twitter thread analyzing the changes on his face since he first became a Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots in 2001.

The thread was made by a profile called @KosmeticKrys, who calls herself a 'plastic surgery consultant', although she makes sure to specify she's not a plastic surgeon herself.

The thread starts with a picture comparison of Brady's first and tenth Super Bowl appearances, twenty years apart. There appears to be a clear difference in the photographs.

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

But the thread continues with an analysis of all his headshots over the years, from small changes to his hairline to bigger changes in his nose and his jawline. As you look picture-by-picture, it's clear that there have been changes over the years.

PLASTIC SURGERY CONSULTANT @KosmeticKrys This truly shows the progression of the tweaks he made.Looks like year 4 he got a subtle rhinoplasty& veneers. Notice year6 the perimeter of his hairline is thinning. Year 7, hairline fully restored.

Jawline is tricky. Can’t tell when he switched from fillers to the implant

Fans, doctors react on Twitter to Brady's plastic surgery theories

As in every case regarding Tom Brady, fans were quick to post their impressions on Twitter. In this rumor, many agreed with the thread, believing that Brady indeed had plastic surgery:

WEAR A DAMN MASK! 😷 @AvQueenBenet Um…has Tom Brady had plastic surgery? They just did this thing where they showed pictures of him from the past 21 years and his face doesn’t look the same. Is it just me? Um…has Tom Brady had plastic surgery? They just did this thing where they showed pictures of him from the past 21 years and his face doesn’t look the same. Is it just me?

Sonia ♏️ @sonyeah okay we can all agree that Tom Brady has definitely gotten plastic surgery, right? okay we can all agree that Tom Brady has definitely gotten plastic surgery, right?

Myleeza ⚜️ @MyleezaKardash Tom Brady and Drake are the kings of plastic surgery. Tom Brady and Drake are the kings of plastic surgery.

I like golf & I don’t care who knows @kc4ever99 It’s so weird that the media has ignored all the plastic surgery Tom Brady has gotten. We can all see it but they pretend it didn’t happen It’s so weird that the media has ignored all the plastic surgery Tom Brady has gotten. We can all see it but they pretend it didn’t happen

Some people also believe that Brady should be allowed to do whatever he wants, free of ridicule or speculation.

Shaun Newkirk @Shauncore Lot of Tom Brady got plastic surgery slander on the TL today and I for one am just happy he is taking steps to make him feel more confident in his looks. Good for him. If I was a billionaire I'd probably spend money on my personal well being too. Lot of Tom Brady got plastic surgery slander on the TL today and I for one am just happy he is taking steps to make him feel more confident in his looks. Good for him. If I was a billionaire I'd probably spend money on my personal well being too.

Experts are also weighing in on Brady's plastic surgery debate. Jennifer Levine, a plastic surgeon from New York, weighed in with her opinion about the possible treatments Brady may have gotten along the years:

There’s not a doubt in our minds that Brady has enjoyed some hair enhancements over the years. Whether he opted for PRP treatments or a full-on transplant, this glorious hairline is just not compatible with a 43-year-old man.⁣⁣⁣

Another doctor, Corey Hartman, a dermatologist from Alabama, posted a comparison from when Brady was 24 and when he was 43, right after last season's Super Bowl victory. Hartman states "I suspect a little help from a dermatologist but it’s fine."

Brady's health and lifestyle methods have been a controversial topic before

Brady seems to be a happy man living in Florida now, but when he was with the New England Patriots, his methods for taking care of his body stirred a bit of controversy back in 2017.

Alex Guerrero, Brady's personal trainer, wasn't a team member of the Patriots staff back then but had a presence in the organization. At that time (2017), Bill Belichick, the Patriots' head coach, vowed to diminish Guerrero's presence inside the team, which created tension in his relationship with Brady.

Belichick was not happy with Guerrero's influence on Brady, especially as his quarterback was focusing more on the advice of his personal trainer and less on the opinions of the team's doctors. Belichick sought to draw sharp boundaries around Guerrero's presence inside the Patriots, and that ultimately became a problem for his franchise quarterback.

Needless to say, whatever it is that Brady is doing for his health (or face for that matter) seems to be working just fine.

Edited by LeRon Haire