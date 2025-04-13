“Didn’t think he was really coming back” - When Mike Evans got surprised after Tom Brady came out of retirement

NFL legend Tom Brady seemingly finished his illustrious career with a memorable Super Bowl victory in 2022. Just when the fans contemplated the thought of the end of the NFL’s greatest achiever, Brady stunned everyone by calling back his retirement within months of the Super Bowl LVI victory. But few were more surprised than his star receiver, Mike Evans.
Wideout Mike Evans recounted the moment Brady texted him a cryptic message on the day his return was announced. During an interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston in July 2022, Evans shared:
"I didn’t think he was really coming back,” he said. “I thought he was just playing around."
Evans recounted that he received a text from Brady that featured an article stating that the QB’s ball sold for over half a million. Evans laughed and responded that he wasn’t aware that Brady would retire then but the QB shocked him by declaring that there were more touchdowns for them in the future.
Evans initially thought Brady was joking, but the quarterback was serious. Just hours later, Brady unofficially un-retired. He continued:
“So, I’m just thinking that he’s trolling me or I don’t know what he’s talking about. So, a few hours later, it’s announced that he’s coming back and I was happy.”
Evans was Brady’s most productive and potent target followed by Chris Godwin. In the first two seasons they played together, Evans had 144 receptions from the 223 times he was targeted. The duo also had 27 touchdowns from the 2041 receiving yards.
The Brady-Evans duo came back for another season together, but the results weren’t as expected. Though the defending champions finished as the division winners and entered the playoffs, they lost an NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, eventually ending his career with a loss.
Tom Brady stays retired after his second retirement
In February 2023, exactly one year after his initial retirement, Brady announced he was done with football ‘for good.’ In a heartfelt social media video, he said,
“You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”
Brady thanked fans and many more in his long journey spanning 23 seasons. However, he also ensured that he wasn’t coming back this time, as he hung up his cleats.
