Diehard Packers fans tricked by Aaron Rodgers imposter right before Vikings game

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most popular players in the United States, and it's no surprise to see anybody, especially Green Bay Packers fans, trying to take a little piece of him, whether that's a photo, an autograph or simply just a 'hello'.

But sometimes, people lose sense of what is real and what is not when they are close to fulfilling a dream — or, you know, what they believe they're fulfilling.

Aaron Rodgers has received a lot of flak lately because of his whole COVID-19 vaccine saga. The quarterback was unvaccinated, violated protocols many times, contracted the virus and had to stay away for ten days from the Packers' facilities. Rodgers told reporters he was 'immunized' even though he was unvaccinated.

The New York Times @nytimes In Kurt Streeter’s latest column, a Wisconsin doctor said it was "tragic" that Aaron Rodgers is sowing doubt about Covid-19 vaccines with misinformation. It "undercuts what we’re trying to do as a health care system," Dr. Kyle Martin said. nyti.ms/30pFeTv In Kurt Streeter’s latest column, a Wisconsin doctor said it was "tragic" that Aaron Rodgers is sowing doubt about Covid-19 vaccines with misinformation. It "undercuts what we’re trying to do as a health care system," Dr. Kyle Martin said. nyti.ms/30pFeTv

Rodgers returned in Week 10 as the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks in a home game, and the week after, Green Bay would travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Considering all the distractions Rodgers had to face recently, you surely wouldn't expect to find him drunk in a bar away from Wisconsin two days before a division game, right?

Well, not all Packers fans feel that way.

One person, who does look a bit like Aaron Rodgers, was seen in a Minneapolis bar two days before the Vikings' game against the Packers. He pretended to be Rodgers and even managed to convince a diehard Green Bay fan of his false identity. The fan captured the meeting in a video shared in an article by zonecoverage.com:

It's not that hard to see in the video that it wasn't Aaron Rodgers. Also, why would the quarterback drink at a bar in downtown Minnesota two days before a huge game, especially after he missed two weeks of practice because of COVID-19?

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today against the #Vikings despite a painful toe injury that limited him to only about 15 reps in practice Friday, per sources. The hope is it’ll improve with rest at the bye, but between the toe and COVID, limited practice time is a concern. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today against the #Vikings despite a painful toe injury that limited him to only about 15 reps in practice Friday, per sources. The hope is it’ll improve with rest at the bye, but between the toe and COVID, limited practice time is a concern.

Away teams usually travel one day before the game, so there was absolutely no reason as to why Aaron Rodgers, or any other Packers player, would be at a Minneapolis bar two days before the game.

But when you're meeting an idol, or at least when you think you are, your emotions tend to get the best of you. We'll give this Packers fan a pass for his blunder.

