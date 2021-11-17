"The toe was a COVID thing" - Aaron Rodgers addresses his toe injury

Aaron Rodgers' injury status has been scrutinized in the last two weeks after the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and his unvaccinated status became public. Even after his comeback, it looks like it's not going to go away quickly.

Rodgers was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 on Saturday and played against the Seattle Seahawks the next day, but fans noted that he popped up in the injury report with a toe injury that wasn't listed before he was placed on the COVID-19 list. He looked fine for most of the game against Seattle, but nobody had any idea how the injury happened since he was away from practice.

During Rodgers' Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee show, he was asked where this injury came from. He wasn't going to let the whole Covid story just go away.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"The toe was a Covid injury.. I can't confirm or deny any of the reports" 😂😂 ~#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE What happened to the toe Aaron??"The toe was a Covid injury.. I can't confirm or deny any of the reports" 😂😂 ~ @AaronRodgers12 What happened to the toe Aaron??"The toe was a Covid injury.. I can't confirm or deny any of the reports" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/qBXxiGvhxD

Rodgers: "[the toe injury] was a COVID thing"

McAfee and Rodgers have been on live shows together for a while now, and it's good to see the quarterback opening up his personal side when he's more relaxed in a friendly place. He feels comfortable making jokes with touchy subjects, just like he did with his COVID situation days ago.

McAfee wanted to know what was up with Rodgers' toe, but the quarterback's answer was as sarcastic as one can be:

McAfee: "The toe injury, what happened to your toe? Was that at the house when you're by yourself, and how did you test the heart and the cardio to know that you should play on Sunday?

Rodgers: "Yeah, that was a COVID injury. As far as the heart, I just had to get back and work out just to see how I was feeling"

McAfee: "Okay, so what happened to the f****** toe? That came out of nowhere, the internet was, like, a lot of jokes flies, is that anything to worry about, or is that just something that kinda popped outta nowhere?"

Rodgers: "It's a little bit, but I think I'll be okay. I was able to run around a little bit on Sunday, so"

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman



This year, Robert Quinn, Chandler Jones and Jamal Adams have done it. Packers then beat the Bears, Cardinals and Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow : "There haven't been a lot of positives that have come from guys mocking the belt over the years."This year, Robert Quinn, Chandler Jones and Jamal Adams have done it. Packers then beat the Bears, Cardinals and Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "There haven't been a lot of positives that have come from guys mocking the belt over the years."This year, Robert Quinn, Chandler Jones and Jamal Adams have done it. Packers then beat the Bears, Cardinals and Seahawks.

Rodgers looked great as usual on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 to regain the NFC number one seed and get close to a playoff bye. He confirmed on the podcast that the toe injury shouldn't be anything serious.

Edited by Henno van Deventer