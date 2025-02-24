Dillon Gabriel scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Oregon Ducks QB

Dillon Gabriel could be the next great Oregon quarterback to enter the NFL. A rare southpaw, he had played just about every where, having played fve seasons combined at UFC, then Oklahoma.

But it was not until he became a Duck that he really entered the national limelight, throwing for a career-high 3,857 and 30 touchdowns against six interceptions and winning the Big 10 title after an unbeaten season. He left college trailing only Case Keenum in FBS passing yards, but will his passing prowess be enough to convince teams to gamble on him?

Dillon Gabriel's scouting report

As his career indicates, Dillon Gabriel has been the prototypical pocket passer - one who likes to sit on his throws and look for the open man, as evidenced by the aforementioned total. He is also a scoring machine who hit 30 passing touchdowns thrice.

In the second half of his collegiate career, he also revealed a propensity to score as much with his feet as he did in the air, with a career-best 12 rushing touchdowns in his final year at Oklahoma.

One major knack against him is his size. At 5'11" and 202 lbs, he may be forced to scramble often against NFL defenses, which are faster, stronger, and more aware of their situation, to find targets. But given his late-stint adjustment, he should have little to no problem adjusting.

With that being said, which teams should want Gabriel? There are a few intriguing destinations for him.

3 best fits for Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in 2025 NFL Draft

3) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been desperately wanting a franchise quarterback ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired after 2021. Kenny Pickett failed in that regard and was off to the other side of Pennsylvania after two seasons. Justin Fields, then Russell Wilson failed to elevate the team - and both are expected to leave.

That being said, wide receiver is a more pressing need, as George Pickens was neutralized more times than offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wanted. So the organization can wait until Round 2 to get Dillon Gabriel.

2) Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

It is official: the Los Angeles Rams have allowed Matthew Stafford to shop himself around the league. But then they will face a dearth of quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo barely played, while Stetson Bennett has yet to receive even just a single snap. Free agency options like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are at beat long shots, while the first-round prospects are obviously out of reach.

Thus, it may be wise for Les Snead to gamble on drafting Gabriel in the second round.

1) Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Pete Carroll As Head Coach, John Spytek As General Manager - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs, quarterback being the most important. But while they hold the sixth overall pick, there is also a chance that they pivot towards a running back like Ashton Jeanty with it after being the worst rushing team of the 2024 season at a measly 79.8 yards per game.

Which means quarterback goes in Day 2 - the right time for Dillon Gabriel to become available.

