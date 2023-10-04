Diontae Johnson injury update: Latest on Steelers WR for Week 5

Diontae Johnson entered the 2023 NFL season as the WR1 in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense after four consecutive productive years with the team. He figured to play a key role in their offense once again this season, but unfortunately a hamstring injury in Week 1 has prevented him from getting back on the football field, forcing him to miss the past three games.

The wide receiver continues to rehab his hamstring as he looks to make his return as soon as possible. The Steelers have struggled in his absence, so they are likely anxious to get him back, but that's unfortuantely not going to happen in Week 5.

Diontae Johnson injury update

Diontae Johnson

When Diontae Johnson suffered a hamstring injury during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers, he was quickly placed on the injured reserve list. While this can often be a devatstating designation, especially when it's a season-ending situation, Johnson appears to have avoided that dreaded outcome.

Johnson was instead placed on the short-term injured reserve list, allowing him to make a return to the roster at some point during the 2023 NFL season. The only catch is that using this tag forces him to miss four games before being eligible to rejoin the team.

This means he will be unavailable to play in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, regardless of where his recovery process curently stands. He's first officially eligible to come off the injured reserve in Week 6, but because the Steelers have a bye week, Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams will be his first chance to play again.

What happened to Diontae Johnson?

Johnson injury

During the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Johnson got off to another productive start. He was heavily involved in their passing game, as expected, linking up with Kenny Pickett for three receptions and 48 yards. He did all of this in just the first half of the game before suffering a hamstring injury early in the third quarter that ended his day early.

After being unable to practice during the following week, the Steelers made the decision to place him on the injured reserve list.

When will Diontae Johnson return?

Johnson update

Johnson will be ineligible to play in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, as he will need to fulfill the fourth missed game of his minimum required absence. Due to the Pittsburgh Steelers having a bye in Week 6, he will next be eligible to play in Week 7. There appears to be a good shot at him being healthy enough to play, but the next two weeks will give a better idea of where his recovery currently stands.

The bye week is probably coming at an ideal time for Johnson, giving him an extra week to recover from his hamstring injury without having to potentially miss a fifth game. While the Steelers have managed a 2-2 record, their offense has strgguled, averaging less than 16 points per game. His return will theoreticlly boost this number, giving Kenny Pickett another legitimate target next to George Pickens.

