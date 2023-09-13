Diontae Johnson injury replacements: 3 waiver wire WRs to target in fantasy football

Diontae Johnson has been the most reliable wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past four years, missing just one game due to injury.

That's unfortunately expected to change after he suffered a hamstring injury during their Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He could be in line to reportedly miss multiple games and is officially doubtful for Week 2.

This is a major blow to the Steelers' offense, with Diontae Johnson exceeding 85 receptions and 900 total yards in each of the past three seasons. It's also devastating news for those who have him on their fantasy football rosters, as he was likely serving as their WR2 or WR3, depending on the league format and scoring settings.

With Diontae Johnson likely to miss at least one game, and probably even more than that, fantasy managers must now look for a replacement in their lineups. The waiver wire is one of the best ways to do so. Here are some of the best potential options ahead of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

#1 Puka Nacua fantasy projection: Why you should target Rams WR for Week 2 to replace Diontae Johnson

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua may have been the biggest riser in terms of his projected fantasy value following his breakout Week 1 performance for the Los Angeles Rams. They needed their wide receivers to step up with Cooper Kupp being out with an injury. Nacua more than delivered and made himself a must-add in fantasy football.

After recording 10 receptions on 15 targets for 119 yards, it's understandable why Nacua has become one of the most popular waiver wire targets this week. For managers looking to replace Diontae Johnson, the new Rams weapon makes sense as a similar high-volume receiver.

#2 Jakobi Meyers fantasy projection: Why you should target Raiders WR for Week 2

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers has been a useful fantasy football wide receiver during his time with the New England Patriots as their WR1. When he switched teams to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, many believed that Davante Adams' massive target share would basically destroy Meyers' value.

At least for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, this was not at all the case. Meyers led all Raiders with nine receptions on ten targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He showed immediate chemistry with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and makes for a solid speculative waiver wire addition, espeially for those looking to replace Diontae Johnson.

#3 Nico Collin fantasy projection: Why you should target Texans WR for Week 2

Nico Collins

The hierarchy of target share was a bit unknown for the Houston Texans ahead of the 2023 NFL season, especially with a new head coach and quarterback. The team didn't really have a clear WR1 to start the year, but after Week 1, it looks like Nico Collins is the clear frontrunner.

Collins showed great chemistry with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, recording six receptions on 11 targets for 80 yards, leading all Texans along the way. He makes for an excellent Diontae Johnson replacement in fantasy leagues where he is still available.

