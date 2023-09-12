Top Week 2 waiver wire pickups: Which WRs to target in fantasy football

The waiver wire presents new opportunities during each week of the fantasy football season to improve a team's overall roster construction.

Week 2 may be the most important time to do so, as managers get their first glimpse at how NFL teams will use their offensive weapons in Week 1. This gives some initial insight to players who may have been undervalued and unselected in fantasy drafts.

Wide receivers are often some of the most popular waiver wire targets, especially in PPR leagues. Some interesting candidates have emerged following their impressive performances in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. These players should be added if still available.

Week 2 waiver wire: Top WRs to target

Puka Nacua fantasy projection: Why you should consider Rams WR

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua was involved in his fair share of training camp buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason. He was rumored to be working his way up the Los Angeles Rams depth chart. His opportunity to have an increased role came quickly when Cooper Kupp was ruled out for Week 1.

While Van Jefferson was expected to serve as the WR1, Nacua shone as the leading receiver for the Rams. His massive performance included 10 receptions on 15 targets for 119 yards. He is one of the best overall waiver wire targets this week, especially considering Kupp could miss extended time.

Jakobi Meyers fantasy projection: Why you should consider Raiders WR

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers joined the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 NFL season. Many believed this would negatively impact his fantasy value because of how many targets Davante Adams commands in the passing game.

At least for Week 1, Meyers showed he can still be a major fantasy football factor, despite sharing the field with Adams. Meyers actually led the Raiders with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He's an excellent waiver wire pickup this week in leagues where he's still available.

Rashee Rice fantasy projection: Why you should consider Chiefs WR

Rashee Rice

For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2023 NFL season with an unclear target share hierarchy among their wide receivers. They saw additional opportunities in Week 1 after Travis Kelce was ruled out with an injury.

While he didn't exactly dominate, it may have been rookie Rashee Rice who emerged as Patrick Mahomes' preferred option. He was targeted five times and scored a touchdown, despite only being a rotational piece. If he earns a larger role in Week 2 for one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL, he could be an absolute steal on the waiver wire.

