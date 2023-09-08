Should I trade Cooper Kupp? Exploring 2023 fantasy projection for Rams WR

Cooper Kupp has been on a roller coaster ride in fantasy football over the past few years. After putting together one of the most dominant fantasy seasons in NFL history in 2021, his encore performance fell short of expectations. He unfortunately spent some of his 2022 campaign dealing with injuries but has been looking to bounce back strong ahead of the new NFL season.

Managers who invested in Cooper Kupp in their fantasy drafts this year received frustrating news for Week 1. The superstar wide receiver is now dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss the start of the season. This puts a damper on his 2023 fantasy projection and makes him a potential trade candidate in many leagues.

Cooper Kupp fantasy outlook for 2023

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp was outstanding in the 2021 NFL season, leading all players with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Apart from becoming the season's most dominant wide receiver, he delivered one of the best offensive performances in NFL history for any player, regardless of position.

While Kupp had always been a productive wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford appears to have fully unlocked his potential. Their results in just one full season together demonstrate their elite immediate chemistry. Unfortunately, they both struggled with injuries during the Rams' disappointing 2022 season.

With Kupp and Stafford both expected to be healthy and reunited for Week 1 of the new NFL season, the veteran wide receiver had an extremely bright fantasy football outlook. There was little reason to believe that he couldn't once again dominate in Sean McVay's favorable offensive system. The Rams also severely lack depth at wide receiver, so Kupp was projected to receive all the volume he could handle.

All of this resulted in Kupp being one of the most targeted players in 2023 fantasy drafts.

Is Cooper Kupp a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp was being selected in the first round of many fantasy drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He ranked as the WR4 during draft season, according to his ADP, trailing only Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill. His expected massive volume, little competition for targets and proven history of production all contributed to him having one of the highest ceilings of any fantasy football player this year.

Kupp's recent injury history and increasing age were among the risk factors for using such a high draft pick on him, giving him a relatively lower floor than most other elite wide receivers this year. Many fantasy managers apparently still believed that his upside significantly outweighed his risk, based on his high ADP in most fantasy drafts. The initial gamble seems to have backfired, at least for now, but savvy fantasy managers can potentially use it as an opportunity.

Fantasy managers with Kupp on their roster are left with two options at this point. They can either remain patient and hope he's back soon enough, or they can potentially explore the trade market for a different team that may still believe in his initial outlook.

Who should I trade Cooper Kupp for?

Cooper Kupp fantasy trade value

Cooper Kupp can potentially be used as a trade chip for fantasy football managers who drafted him but are now looking to get out of their investments. Managers seeking a trade for Kupp are likely under the mindset that his hamstring injury will linger and potentially derail his entire season. It's fair to be concerned, but not all managers share the same apprehensions.

Other fantasy managers may believe that this injury is just a minor setback and that it doesn't really affect his overall fantasy value. These managers may be looking for the opportunity to acquire Kupp at a lower price than his potential upside is usually worth.

For any managers looking to trade Kupp in fantasy football, they should be looking for a return package that includes at least one other elite player or a minimum of two solid starters.

Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer gave an excellent suggestion of swapping the Rams superstar for JK Dobbins and Keenan Allen.

Both sides of the deal hold relatively similar trade values and could provide both sides with satisfactory assets. One side gets potentially one of the best wide receivers this year, while the other gets two weekly lineup staples with upside.

