Cooper Kupp fantasy outlook: Should you target Rams WR this season?

Cooper Kupp is starting on the wrong foot for the 2023 NFL season. His hamstring injury during training camp will likely shut him down throughout the preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams will be cautious about his return, especially after an injury-shortened 2022 season. Last year, the former Eastern Washington standout suffered a high ankle sprain, limiting him to nine games.

Despite his campaign ending abruptly, he was on his way to tallying remarkable numbers. He had 812 yards, giving him a 90.2 yards per game average. Multiply that number, and Kupp might have finished with 1,500 yards if he had played 17 regular season games.

Considering that estimate, Cooper Kupp remains a priority target in fantasy football. He won’t get past the first round in 12 or 14-man leagues because of his value to the Rams offense.

It isn’t surprising that the Rams struggled without him. They limped to a 5-12 record a year after winning Super Bowl LVI. The team had difficulties advancing the ball without his big-play abilities. As a result, the Rams finished fifth-worst in points (18.1) and sixth-worst in passing yards (182.8) per game last season.

Having him back will boost the Rams’ offense. However, having a hamstring injury after an ankle injury that required surgery could be a red flag.

But if the Rams’ projections regarding his return are accurate, Cooper Kupp is a trustworthy addition for receptions and receiving yards.

Cooper Kupp projected 2023 fantasy football stats

Since the Rams offense revolves around him and the team has several rookies on the roster, Cooper Kupp will get his touches. He will find a way to secure receptions and receiving yards, even though opponents know Matthew Stafford will likely target him during obvious passing situations.

After all, it wasn’t long ago that he won the wideout triple crown, making him a First Team All-Pro and the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Kupp also ranked second in target share percentage (31.3) and led all wideouts in points per game (18.4) before his injury.

But given his injury history, he might no longer have another season with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Instead, NFL Fantasy projects him to finish with 1,257 yards and 7.8 touchdowns. Those numbers rank fifth among wide receivers.

If you’re playing in points-per-reception (PPR) or half-PPR leagues, Kupp will be a high-value asset. He had 75 receptions in nine games last year. He had the same number of catches as Jaylen Waddle and had more than Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, and Jerry Jeudy.

Despite another injury scare, Cooper Kupp is still one of the more reliable fantasy football weapons. Take him if wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill are off the board.