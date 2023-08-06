Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos didn't have the season they wanted in 2022, finishing last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record. Yet, fans saw a bit of hope for a better season in 2023 at the team's training camp.

In a video that's gone viral on social media, Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. It ignited the fanbase as they took to Twitter to express their excitement:

Orange Crushin’ It @OrangeCrushinIt big season loading @SeanPKCO Oh babybig season loading

Jokic MVP @DNVRSportsFan15 @SeanPKCO It’s crazy how good the broncos can look when Russ has actual time to throw

Other Broncos fans, however, aren't convinced:

LeaveTravisKingThere @MilehighSpice77 @SeanPKCO Rigged practice trying fool idiot coloradans to think these Walmart Broncos are any good.

Alamo_On_The_Rise 🫡 🇺🇲 @AlamoOnTheRise @SeanPKCO For one, it's 47 yards. Secondly, there's no Clark, no Jones, no Gregory, and no Simmons. Lastly, let's just ignore Bolles' chokehold on the edge.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback started 15 games for the Denver Broncos last season. Russell Wilson had career lows in completion percentage (60.5 percent) and touchdown passes (16).

His 11 interceptions thrown were tied for the second-most in his 11-year NFL career. Wilson also had 3,524 yards last season.

As for Jerry Jeudy, he led the Broncos in receptions (67), receiving yards (972), and touchdowns with six. Jeudy was second in targets (100) behind teammate Courtland Sutton, who had 109 of them.

Denver fans seeing the duo of Wilson and Jeudy connect hopes that translate on the field this upcoming season. The offense's 16.9 points per game was last in the league last season.

How much will Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy make in the 2023 season?

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson (#3) and Jerry Jeudy (#10)

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback signed a $242 million contract extension with the Broncos last September. Wilson will make $30 million this season, the 10th-most amongst quarterbacks and second in the AFC West behind Patrick Mahomes' $40.45 million.

Jeudy is entering the third year of his four-year rookie deal. Denver exercised their $12.987 million option for 2024 in May. However, the 24-year-old could have a major payday in the future.

Per Spotrac, a new deal could net Jeudy $20.1 million a season. It is unknown if there have been contract talks between him and the Broncos for a new deal.

This season will see the receiver make $2,681,769, putting him in the top 75 amongst fellow receivers.