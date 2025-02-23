Diontae Johnson landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue former Steelers’ star in 2025 NFL free agency

Diontae Johnson went from being on the Pittsburgh Steelers to being traded to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. He would then be traded to the Baltimore Ravens before being waived and picked up by the Houston Texans. Johnson would then get waived by them as well before being picked back up by the Ravens.

However, the wide receiver is now an unrestricted free agent as he had 33 catches on 67 targets for 375 yards (11.4 yards per reception) and three touchdowns combined.

Let's take a look at some possible landing spots for the 28-year-old wide receiver.

Diontae Johnson Landing Spots

#1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be an interesting landing spot for Diontae Johnson as he would be playing for the hometown team. He was born in Ruskin, 30 miles from Raymond James Stadium. This also would give the team protection in case they cannot agree to terms with wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is also an unrestricted free agent.

Johnson could fit as a potential WR3 and slide up to partner with Mike Evans if needed. Johnson did make the Pro Bowl in 2021 so he should be in a position to play that role well on a contending team.

#2: Baltimore Ravens

There is a reason why the Baltimore Ravens signed him twice during last season and that is because the team needs to get talented at the wide receiver position without paying a massive price. He can be a starter, paired with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Diontae Johnson learned the system and this can be a chance to play his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, twice a year. Having an elite quarterback like Lamar Jackson throwing you the football certainly does not hurt either.

#3: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season and need a WR2 to pair with CeeDee Lamb. They thought the team could get this boost last year when they traded for Jonathan Mingo but that did not happen. Now, with Brandin Cooks being an unrestricted free agent, there is a need for a wide receiver.

Signing Diontae Johnson does not take up too much cap as the team is deciding on a contract extension with Micah Parsons. Getting Dak Prescott another weapon is critical to help this offense take a major step forward in 2025.

