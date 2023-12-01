Diontae Johnson or Terry McLaurin: Who should you start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin come from two different conferences, but they both serve similar roles in 2023. As such, choosing between the two has been a weekly conundrum for fantasy managers and Week 13 is no different.

Which number one receiver should owners give the start this week? Here's a look at both options.

Terry McLaurin at Giants Commanders Football

Is Terry McLaurin a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

The Washington Commanders' number one wide receiver, by definition, is worth picking up. However, the caveat is that expectations should be kept in check.

This is not CeeDee Lamb or Tyreek Hill. While some wide receivers are good enough to beat single coverage reliably, they struggle against beating a double team.

McLaurin has faced that issue quite often, serving as a decoy on many plays to open up other one-on-one opportunities for Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. McLaurin has been on a downtrend over the last month with his last double-digit day coming in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As such, he's worth playing a flex, but he is quite unlikely to break out for a 20+ point outing.

Is Diontae Johnson a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

The Steelers wide receiver has spent some time this year recovering from injuries. Then, when he did return in Week 7 after missing a month, he popped off for three straight double-digit outings. However, he's cooled off considerably since Week 9, only earning more than three points once since then.

That said, the wide receiver scored seven points in Week 12, so he appears on the upswing. He's worth playing as a flex, like McLaurin. It also helps that the Steelers face the Cardinals, who just gave up a four-touchdown game to Matthew Stafford for his first such game since Week 6 of 2021.

Terry McLaurin vs Diontae Johnson fantasy projection for Week 13

Terry McLaurin vs Diontae Johnson: Who should I start in Week 13?

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Calculator, McLaurin gets the nod this week. McLaurin is projected to earn 13.1 points in half-PPR leagues while Diontae Johnson is projected to earn 12.5 points.

McLaurin is projected about five receptions for about 67 yards with a 30 percent chance of a touchdown. Meanwhile, Johnson is projected to earn about six receptions for about 62 yards with no chance at a touchdown.

Attitude issues have also besieged Johnson of late, with former Titans OT Taylor Lewan also serving the Steelers WR a warning.

While the Steelers offense has improved after Matt Canada's departure, it might not be time to get Johnson on board just yet.