DJ Moore or David Montgomery: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

DJ Moore and David Montgomery are two excellent options at the flex position in fantasy football Week 3. The Chicago Bears' wide receiver and the Detroit Lions' running back will clash against two teams that haven't been able to stop their positions and could open the door for them to dominate.

Whether you're more of a wide receiver or running back guy, either option is fine. However, the purpose of this piece is to break down who should take the only spot available on many lineups in fantasy football.

DJ Moore vs. David Montgomery: Who should you start?

DJ Moore fantasy outlook for Week 3

After a low 2024 season, DJ Moore is eager to bounce back in his second campaign with Caleb Williams under center. So far, he has recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 114 yards and zero touchdowns. His efforts have been criticized, especially after Week 2's loss to the Detroit Lions, 52-21.

Coach Ben Johnson announced he would pay close attention to those who aren't doing the job when the ball isn't in their hands and Moore appears to be falling from grace with the fans. However, the Cowboys have allowed fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which could open the door for Moore to bounce back.

David Montgomery fantasy outlook for Week 3

David Montgomery's production also dipped in 2024. He went from 1,105 rushing yards on 219 carries in 2023 to 775 yards on 185 carries last year. Montgomery hasn't started the season on the strongest note, either, as he's carried the ball 22 times for 82 yards and one touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as the Lions' RB1, while Montgomery hasn't matched his production (94 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown in Week 2).

The Baltimore Ravens have allowed 19 points per game to running backs, which could be a good sign for Montgomery.

Moore is the winner, according to our analyzer.

DJ Moore vs. David Montgomery final verdict

This is a complicated question. Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer has DJ Moore edging out David Montgomery by only 0.1 fantasy points. Nevertheless, with Rome Odunze emerging as a solid partner for Williams and the Ravens struggling to stop opposing running backs, perhaps Monday night's matchup could be the right opportunity for Montgomery to showcase his talents.

Gibbs should draw all the attention from Baltimore's defense, which could help Montgomery punish the Ravens and take the Lions to their second win of the young NFL season.

