DJ Moore Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Bears WR in 2025?

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 26, 2025 16:28 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp - Source: Imagn
DJ Moore Fantasy football Outlook

Despite some leadership and behavioural concerns at some points last year, Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had a solid season in 2024. He finished the campaign with 98 receptions for 966 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns for the Bears.

Those stats were good enough for Moore to finish the 2024 season as the WR16 in PPR formats with 238.1 points (14.0 points per game).

Heading into the 2025 season, Moore is being projected in drafts slightly below where he finished last year. At the current moment, Moore is being ranked as the No. 19 available wide receiver by Fantasy Pros, between Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin (No. 18) and Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 20).

With his No. 38 overall player rank, Moore can be expected to be taken near the end of the fourth round of your draft this summer.

Should you draft DJ Moore in fantasy football this year?

The Chicago Bears have been a complete mess for the past two seasons. However, during that span, Moore has fantasy football finishes of WR16 (2024) and WR6 (2023) in PPR formats.

The Bears have a new offensive minded head coach in Ben Johnson, a revamped offensive line that should give QB Caleb Williams more time in the pocket, and another year of NFL development for Williams. Furthermore, Moore has proven that he is an elite route running receiver with strong hands as well.

Moore is the WR1 of the Bears offense and has less competition on the roster with the departure of Keenan Allen. Although there are other strong options available, Moore arguably has a much higher ceiling and a much higher floor than other players being taken at comparable spots in the selection process.

Moore commands a major target share in the Chicago offense and Johnson will likely do everything in his power to ensure his top players are getting opportunities, something he did masterfully as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. Moore is being selected as a low-end WR2, despite situation and proven talent projecting him as a strong WR2 with WR1 upside in 2025.

