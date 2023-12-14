DJ Moore Injury Update: Latest on Bears WR for Fantasy Football Week 15 

DJ Moore did not have any injuries reported at the end of Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. But due to an ankle issue, the Chicago Bears had the wideout as a non-participant during practice on Wednesday.

Moore appeared to have suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Bears' 28-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday, but he managed to play through it, and the Bears made no mention of the receiver's injury. In that game, he recorded three rushes for 20 yards and one touchdown in addition to catching six passes for 68 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Moore told reporters that the injury would not be an issue, but it was severe enough to prevent him from practicing on Wednesday:

Moore has caught 76 passes for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns in his debut season in Chicago. The Bears may find it difficult to extend their winning streak to three games if the standout receiver is unable to play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Equanimeous St. Brown, another wide receiver in the Bears' room, is still out due to a pectoral problem. Due to the problem, he was unable to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, and it is unknown when he will be able to return:

What happened to DJ Moore?

When will DJ Moore return?

DJ Moore is by far the most concerning of the three Chicago Bears players who were absent from practice on Wednesday; the offense just cannot operate at its best without him.

Fortunately, Chicago still has a few days to see if the wide receiver can return to the practice field and assess his condition in time for the team's Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns.

It's too early to say at this point if Moore will play in Week 15 or not, but if he can participate in limited practice on Thursday or Friday, he should be fine for the game.