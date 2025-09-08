DJ Moore or Justin Jefferson Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs ahead of MNF clash

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is underway, and that means fantasy leagues are also in their first week of action. Any fantasy player knows how important it is to make informed decisions when it comes to picking the right lineup every week.

While running backs carry a lot of weight in fantasy football, wide receivers are similarly important. The right wideout can be the difference between winning and losing a fantasy matchup.

That said, let's explore the fantasy tradeoff between Chicago Bears wideout DJ Moore and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Who should you pick in the Monday Night Football clash at Soldier Field?

DJ Moore vs. Justin Jefferson Week 1 Fantasy Football

DJ Moore fantasy prospects

DJ Moore has a solid outlook ahead of the Bears' primetime game against the Vikings. The wideout has a chance to bounce back after a subpar 2024 campaign, catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Now that Keenan Allen is back with the Los Angeles Chargers, a boatload of targets are up for grabs in the Windy City. The revamped offense of the Bears, run by new coach Ben Johnson, also plays favorably into Moore's hands.

One risk largely affecting the receiver is Chicago's crowded receiver room. Additionally, Moore also relies heavily on Williams shaking off the rookie blues and making the quarterback position his own.

Justin Jefferson fantasy prospects

Justin Jefferson's Week 1 outlook is similarly optimistic. He is game-ready with no injury concerns.

Throughout his career, Jefferson has been a fan favorite among fantasy managers. He has yet to finish outside the top 10 NFL wide receivers in a given season. Playing in Kevin O'Connell's offense has been a blessing to the superstar receiver, which might amplify his potential in their Week 1 game against a Chicago squad that has yet to find its identity.

Jefferson's only risk revolves around sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy, who starts his first NFL game on Monday night and, therefore, presents an uncertainty risk.

Who should I start: DJ Moore or Justin Jefferson?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Justin Jefferson is the go-to guy. He is projected to bag 17.6 fantasy points this week compared to Moore's 14.4.

Interestingly, while the Vikings star is expected to be the better selection, he isn't projected to reach 100 yards receiving. He is expected to record 87.3 yards on Monday night, while Moore is predicted to start the season with 65.4.

