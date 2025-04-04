“DK is looking really, really special" - When Russell Wilson praised DK Metcalf before WR's rookie season

DK Metcalf was happy getting into the Seattle Seahawks side after the 2019 NFL draft. Alongside his NFL combine performance, his shirtless interview during the interview attracted the scouts on the Seahawks' side and made his way into the team after getting drafted in the second round.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was impressed by Metcalf’s presence and later praised him in June 2019.

“It's great seeing DK make his plays," Wilson said. "I think DK is looking really, really special. He can do anything and everything and he's tremendous.”

DK Metcalf was impressive in the combine, running 40 yards in 4.33 seconds, a broad jump of 134 inches and a 40.5-inch vertical jump. He also had 569 yards from 26 receptions for five touchdowns in his final season for Ole Miss. But it was his memorable meet-up with then-coach Pete Carroll that set up the foundation of their relationship.

Metcalf received advice from Southwest area scout Aaron Hineline to reveal his chiseled physique in an attempt to impress coach Carroll. Despite initial hesitance, D.K. Metcalf arrived shirtless to his job interview, and in response, coach Carroll also took his shirt off.

It was a brief moment to lighten up the mood and Carroll looked impressed with Metcalf.

“He has been coached up well, he had a tremendous offseason working with Jerry Sullivan, one of the great receiver coaches in the history of the NFL," then Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Metcalf.

"And I'm not taking anything away from where he was. I just know what we're seeing right now. We're seeing the guy work really hard at it, getting down and getting in and out of his breaks and stuff. Yeah, he looks like he's ready to compete."

Russell Wilson helps set up date for DK Metcalf with Normani

Metcalf came into the side to replace former Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin, who had retired after the 2019 season. The duo of Wilson and Metcalf played together for the next three seasons.

During this phase, they appeared in 48 regular season games together. DK Metcalf caught 216 of his 290 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. In 2020, they set the single-season record for the franchise and also made a memorable 99-yard touchdown against the Eagles in the playoffs.

Their friendship took the form of brothers, with Metcalf respecting Wilson as a brother. Meanwhile, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, helped set up the wide receiver on a date with singer Normani.

DK Metcalf and the pop star started a relationship and are now engaged.

