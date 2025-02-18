DK Metcalf to Cowboys? Can Dallas afford to make a move for Seahawks star WR and help Dak Prescott?

DK Metcalf is entering the final year of his current contract with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Like many superstar players in this position, he would reportedly prefer to sign an extension during the offseason rather than playing out the final season of his deal.

This situation often results in players being connected to trade rumors and DK Metcalf is no different.

He is expected to be seeking a new contract that would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, but with Jaxon Smith-Njigba seemingly surpassing him as their No. 1 option, the Seahawks may be unwilling to commit to Metcalf at his rumored price tag.

If the veteran is in fact traded at some point during the 2025 NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a rumored landing spot. They have been seeking an additional wide receiver to join their offense, but have been unable to find another reliable option across from CeeDee Lamb.

Upgrading their wide receivers seems to be a wise move for the Cowboys this year to help Dak Prescott make another run at the NFL Playoffs. The biggest hurdle that they will need to potentially clear is in relation to their salary cap situation weighed against what type of extension DK Metcalf is seeking.

Can Cowboys afford to trade for DK Metcalf?

The Dallas Cowboys are in a concerning situation when it comes to their salary cap for the 2025 NFL season. They are currently projected to be more than $2 million over the cap limit, according to Spotrac. They also have superstar Micah Parsons, among others, who is expected to be seeking a contract extension.

Many NFL teams are able to get creative with their player contracts to free up cap space without losing stars, so that will be a potential option for Jerry Jones. This often comes in the form of restructured deals, including converting salaries to bonuses and adding void years to their contracts.

Dak Prescott carries a massive cap hit of nearly $90 million this year, so his contract would be a clear candidate to be restructured. If Parsons is extended, they may also be able to structure his deal in a way that would free up more cap space.

DK Metcalf has a cap hit of nearly $32 million for the 2025 NFL season, but a potential extension could also be favorable in terms of manipulating the Cowboys' salary cap.

In short, acquiring him would be complicated and require several other players' willingness to renegotiate, but a potential trade with the Seahawks is not impossible, especially if it includes other players as a salary dump.

