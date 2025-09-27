DK Metcalf or DJ Moore: Who should I start for Week 4 fantasy football?

DK Metcalf and DJ Moore are two solid options for fantasy managers looking for a WR2 in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. They can make an impact on this week's matchups, as their teams will clash against opponents who are trying to reach the best level.

Metcalf will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland, hoping to help the Pittsburgh Steelers win the second game of the season and level their record (1-2). On the other end, Moore will try to build on the good performance the Bears had against the Dallas Cowboys and continue to perform at a high level against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is an intriguing matchup that only one player can win.

DK Metcalf vs. DJ Moore: Who should you start?

DK Metcalf fantasy outlook for Week 4

DK Metcalf is getting more comfortable working with Aaron Rodgers this season. The veteran wide receiver has scored in the last two games, although he has only recorded 20 and 32 yards over that span. The former Seattle Seahawks star will go against a team that has allowed 9 fantasy points to the wide receiver position. The Vikings' defense dominated Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 3, but the Bengals' duo didn't have Joe Burrow under center.

Metcalf has a slight advantage.

Metcalf gets the edge, per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, with 14.1 projected fantasy points against 14.0 from Moore.

DJ Moore fantasy outlook for Week 4

DJ Moore scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 3, as he helped the Bears secure a commanding 31-14 win over the Cowboys with four receptions for 21 yards and a score. A week after his commitment was questioned by fans and coach Ben Johnson, he showed a different face and found the endzone, entering Week 4 with renewed expectations. The Raiders are a much easier opponent than the Vikings, as they have allowed 26 fantasy points to wide receivers.

DK Metcalf vs. DJ Moore final verdict

This is a duel between two solid wide receivers with WR2 caliber that could elevate their game to WR1 at times. It is a close matchup, but all things considered, Metcalf should get the nod. While the Raiders haven't been the best defensive team, Aaron Rodgers will certainly try to connect with his No. 1 target, while Caleb Williams has more weapons to use against the Raiders.

