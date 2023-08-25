DK Metcalf Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Seahawks WR in 2023?

DK Metcalf has consistently remained a star wide receiver during each of his four seasons in the NFL so far. He has solidified himself on top of the Seattle Seahawks' depth chart for the position and appears to be a key piece of their offensive plans for both the present and future.

The star wide receiver enters the 2023 NFL season in a similar situation as he was in prior to the start of last year, which resulted in his fourth consecutive productive campaign. This makes him an intriguing target in fantasy football this year as one of the top players in the position going a bit under the radar.

DK Metcalf's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

There's little to dislike about DK Metcalf entering the 2023 fantasy football season. He comes with just about every desirable attribute associated with a safe and reliable WR1 on fantasy rosters. This includes his elite consistency, proven durability, and clear spot on top of his team's depth chart.

He has also already answered the doubts that came along with a quarterback change last year.

The Seattle Seahawks shockingly traded superstar Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last offseason. Geno Smith was then named his replacement, which initially appeared to be a significant downgrade.

To the surprise of many, Smith actually outplayed Wilson. He also displayed excellent chemistry with DK Metcalf, as the veteran wide receiver was at his usual level of productivity.

Many times when a team makes a change at quarterback, especially one that's perceived as going backwards, the wide receivers suffer statistical regression. This was not the case for Metcalf, who exceeded 75 receptions and 950 yards for the third consecutive season.

With another year working with Geno Smith to continue developing chemistry, it's reasonable to believe that he could take another step forward.

DK Metcalf has also demonstrated elite durability, eliminating much of the injury risk some fantasy football managers try to avoid in the early rounds of their drafts. He has appeared in every single possible game during his four-year NFL career with the Seahawks so far.

Is DK Metcalf a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

DK Metcalf's consistency and reliability during his NFL career also make him an attractive target during fantasy football drafts for the upcoming 2023 season. His relative upside and potential increase in usage further increase his overall value.

If Geno Smith can continue to progress forward, Metcalf will surely benefit, especially considering he was his preferred option in the passing game last year.

Some fantasy managers may be worried by the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whom the Seattle Seahawks selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While the rookie's fantasy outlook is a mystery in this crowded offense, it's unlikely his targets will have much of an effect on Metcalf. If anything, Tyler Lockett is more likely to regress, but all three should see enough volume to remain relevant.

Metcalf is five years younger than Tyler Lockett and just signed a massive contract extension. Both of these factors suggest that the Seahawks clearly view Metcalf as a major piece of their offensive plans moving forward.

They also made him the fifth-highest-paid wide receiver in the entire NFL by AAV, further verifying how the franchise views his value.

All things considered, Metcalf makes for a strong wide receiver selection in upcoming 2023 fantasy drafts. He's as safe and reliable as any other player in the NFL with relative upside resulting from his implied bright future.

Where should you draft DK Metcalf this year?

DK Metcalf currently ranks as the WR15 and 32nd overall player in upcoming fantasy drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means that any managers looking to select him during their drafts will likely need to target him in either the third or fourth round.

This makes him a back-end WR1 on most fantasy rosters or an elite WR2, depending on roster construction and draft strategy.

His current ADP places Metcalf in a similar tier to other top wide receivers such as Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, and Calvin Ridley. Higgins isn't even the WR1 on his own NFL roster.

Olave is going through a quarterback change, Samuel regressed last season, and Ridley didn't play football last year and switched teams during the offseason.

All of this demonstrates that Metcalf is a safer pick with more consistent reliability and clearer offensive role than most other wide receivers carrying a similar ADP.

Targeting the Seahawks' star in the late third or early fourth round gives fantasy players a clear path to a stacked roster at the top of their drafts. He can be a WR1 for RB heavy drafters, or more ideally, an elite WR2 for value drafters in fantasy football.

