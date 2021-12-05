NFL Fantasy Football Outlook: Should you continue to start DK Metcalf?

DK Metcalf is not a fantasy bust. Not yet, at least. But three weeks of subpar numbers have hurt fantasy teams all over.

With fantasy playoff seedings on the line and the playoffs beginning in two weeks, fantasy managers are left wondering whether to bench the star receiver or ride out the slump.

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Odell Beckham Jr’s dad helping DK Metcalf and his dad make a video compilation of Russell Wilson not throwing him the ball Odell Beckham Jr’s dad helping DK Metcalf and his dad make a video compilation of Russell Wilson not throwing him the ball https://t.co/oua1kOvzcM

Should fantasy managers start DK Metcalf?

With his draft capital and being a threat to record a 2+ touchdown in any given game, it’s a massive risk to bench DK Metcalf. While he’s put up bad stats in the last three games, all of that sits squarely on Russell Wilson’s lingering finger injury. Week 12 aside, Metcalf still managed eight targets per game in Weeks 10 and 11, the first two weeks since Wilson returned from injury.

Josh Norris @JoshNorris AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Hunter Renfrow were all in the same 2019 draft class



elite athletic specimens AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Hunter Renfrow were all in the same 2019 draft classelite athletic specimens https://t.co/qav4E4yivO

Metcalf’s teammate, WR Tyler Lockett, did better during Russell Wilson’s return from injury from a yardage standpoint. Neither wideout has caught a touchdown pass in the last three games. While Lockett succeeds at all levels of the field, DK Metcalf is primarily a deep threat. Wilson could look towards Metcalf’s way more on intermediate routes, or the coaching staff could scheme more plays to get the ball into his hands. He is a walking/running mismatch, and the Seahawks’ listless offense has suffered along with Metcalf’s numbers.

It’s clear that Russell Wilson is not 100% healthy, and he is not connecting on deep throws like we are accustomed to. All of this being said, fantasy managers should continue to start DK Metcalf because the risk of him exploding for two touchdown catches while sitting on the bench is a worse fate than playing him as your WR3 with sub-pedestrian fantasy points. It’s not a matter of Metcalf’s health but rather Wilson’s health affecting the entire offense.

For the last two weeks of the fantasy season and into the fantasy playoffs, managers should keep their expectations low regarding Metcalf and treat him like a WR3 or a flex option. If you are stacked in the wide receiver position, benching him would be a good idea, if not the safest plan.

Otherwise, the chances are that DK Metcalf was drafted to be a fantasy team’s number one option, but his recent play has not been good enough to keep in the starter position. Regardless, it’s a risk too high to take to bench Metcalf when he is not injured (even if his QB is), and he has a solid history of delivering good fantasy numbers.

Buyers, fantasy managers, beware.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar