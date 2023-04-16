Do Bijan Robinson’s college stats warrant a top-10 selection? Revisiting the top RB prospect’s numbers 

Bijan Robinson, a running back from Texas, has received high praise in the months leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. Analysts have compared him to modern Pro Bowl players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs because of his combination of stature, quickness, and tenacity.

But how early can we really anticipate Robinson to be taken come draft day given the growing belief that running backs are more disposable than ever?

Almost everyone concurs that Bijan Robinson is a terrific running back and one of the finest performers in this class, regardless of position, following a stellar career at Texas.

PFF @PFF Good luck finding anything wrong in Bijan Robinson's game Good luck finding anything wrong in Bijan Robinson's game 🔥 https://t.co/PnJwFYlQNl

Robinson deserves to be regarded among the top RBs to have graduated from college recently on almost all fronts. He ran for 1,580 yards in his last collegiate season.

Robinson avoided 17.4% of attempted tackles over the course of the last two seasons, which ranks second nationally among running backs. He received 45 passes over the past two campaigns for 609 yards and has six additional touchdowns in a time where backs must participate in the passing game.

You might voice minor objections, but let's face it: Bijan Robinson is a fantastic possibility. So the question is, does even a terrific running back have a chance of producing a top first-round selection?

Today he’s hosting a youth football camp for boys and girls aging from 6-16 Despite being less than 2 weeks away from the NFL draft, Bijan Robinson is still doing things in the Austin communityToday he’s hosting a youth football camp for boys and girls aging from 6-16 #HookEm Despite being less than 2 weeks away from the NFL draft, Bijan Robinson is still doing things in the Austin community Today he’s hosting a youth football camp for boys and girls aging from 6-16 #HookEm https://t.co/jTsXQT4IWV

Robinson's position is the only factor that might prevent him from going in the first 10 picks. Since the New York Giants picked Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick, there hasn't been a running back drafted in the top 20—let alone the top 10—despite the fact that he has gone on to appear in two Pro Bowls and win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018.

What is Bijan Robinson expected to bring to the NFL?

Bijan Robinson has the ideal physique for the job and will probably succeed at the highest level. He influences the game both as a receiver and a runner.

Robinson is a skilled ball runner who rushes with patience and is aware of the task in the space around him. Bijan Robinson quickly advances to the next level by bursting through open rushing routes.

Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_ Bijan Robinson has some absolutely insane carries. I am blown away. Bijan Robinson has some absolutely insane carries. I am blown away. https://t.co/MMoPZeqZuS

Robinson is sneaky when the need arises, but he can also be strong and volatile. He has the ability to evade or sidestep opponents. His ability to collect passes means that he will have many opportunities to receive touches. He has a good chance to immediately establish himself as one of the league's most effective runners.

