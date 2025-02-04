Do Chiefs have any injury concerns for Super Bowl 59?

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Super Bowl 59 as slight favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are aiming to win a historic third consecutive Super Bowl game and will face a Saquon Barkley-led Eagles team at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, let's look at the Chiefs' injury report and the likelihood of them having a clean bill of health ahead of the biggest game of the football season.

Do the Kansas City Chiefs have any injury concerns for Super Bowl 59?

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs have injury concerns in the lead-up to Super Bowl 59. Five players are currently listed on the injury report before the big game.

These players are safety Bryan Cook, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tackle Jawaan Taylor, cornerback Jaylen Watson, and wide receiver Skyy Moore.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 59 injury report

Safety Bryan Cook is dealing with a quad issue. However, he has featured in every training session leading up to the big game. Hence, it's likely that he'll feature against the Eagles in New Orleans.

Superstar shot-caller Patrick Mahomes has had a lingering ankle issue for most of the season. That hasn't stopped him from appearing in all but one regular season game and guiding his side to another Super Bowl berth. Barring any unfortunate occurrences, Mahomes will start in Super Bowl 59.

Tackle Jawaan Taylor and cornerback Jaylen Watson are dealing with knee and ankle injuries, respectively. They should be fit enough to feature in Super Bowl 59.

The Chiefs' main injury concern is with wide receiver Skyy Moore. Moore is dealing with an abdomen issue, and he's listed as doubtful about playing against the Eagles. The veteran pass catcher is in a race against time to prove his availability for the big game. If Moore cannot participate in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are well-stacked in the wide receiver department.

Veterans DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown will be solid outlets for Patrick Mahomes, rookie pass catcher Xavier Worthy is a handful for any defense, and Travis Kelce remains Mahomes' primary target despite playing at the tight end position.

