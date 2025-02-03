Where to watch Super Bowl 59 Opening Night? Full schedule, time, TV channel, streaming explored

The Super Bowl 59 Opening Night will take place on Monday, six days before the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs clash on Feb. 9. However, the opening night will see the coaches and players from both teams meet the media as part of the build-up to the big game.

Here's all you need to know about the Super Bowl 59 Opening Night.

How to watch Super Bowl 59 Opening Night? TV schedule and live stream details

The Super Bowl 59 Opening Night will occur on Monday (Feb. 3) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream it on Fubo and NFL+.

Date: Monday, Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 3 Time: 7-10 p.m. ET | 6-9 p.m. CT

7-10 p.m. ET | 6-9 p.m. CT TV channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live stream: Fubo, NFL+

Fubo, NFL+ Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The Chiefs and Eagles will each have media availability for roughly one hour. Here's the schedule for the opening night:

Event Time (ET) Eagles photo/interviews 7-8 p.m. Chiefs photo/interviews 9-10 p.m.

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 15-2 record. Andy Reid's team clinched the top seed in the AFC, getting a bye in the wild-card round to qualify directly into the divisional round.

Kansas City took down the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round. The Chiefs then beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC title game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on a quest to win three Super Bowls in a row. However, it remains to be seen whether they will achieve the historic feat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ended the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning the NFC East. Nick Sirianni's team secured the No. 2 seed in the conference and crushed the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the wild-card round.

Philly then beat the LA Rams 28-22 in the divisional run and trounced the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles now have another chance of beating the Chiefs at Super Bowl 59, having lost to Kansas City in the big game from two years ago.

