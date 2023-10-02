Do the Jets and Giants still share a stadium? Inside MetLife Stadium's unique arrangement 

MetLife Stadium has been home to the New York Jets and New York Giants for nearly 40 years. The two teams have shared the same stadium since 1984 after the Jets left New York for New Jersey, and they continue to do so for their respective home games.

MetLife Stadium was called the Giants Stadium for 26 seasons (from 1984 to 2009). It was also named the New Meadowlands Stadium for one year in 2010. The current name was derived in 2011 when MetLife agreed to a 25-year deal for the naming rights of the arena.

The stadium is one of the largest in the NFL can can accommodate around 82,500 fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite having the same home arena, only one of the Jets or Giants can be the home squad when they play each other. Hence, it's safe to say that the crosstown rivalry can get a bit heated at times.

Why do the Jets and Giants share a stadium? Reason behind two teams playing at MetLife Stadium

The MetLife Stadium is home to both the New York Jets and New York Giants

The financial component is one of the main reasons why the New York Giants and New York Jets continue to share the same home stadium. Constructing a new stadium can be extremely expensive. Hence, the two teams opted to share the expenses equally when MetLife Stadium was built in 2011.

Building a new stadium also needs approval from taxpayers and politicians in the state. To avoid the extra costs and trouble to taxpayers, the two teams have continued to play their home games under one roof for nearly four decades.

Sharing the same stadium keeps the Giants and Jets business partners on and off the field. Moreover, both teams are allowed to maintain their local rivalry. When the Jets use the arena, the interiors are changed to green, while the stadium keeps the blue lights on when the Giants are in action.

Do any more NFL teams share the same stadium?

Apart from the New York Jets and New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers share the same stadium. The two LA-based teams play their home games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

At present, there are only these NFL teams that share a stadium.