Do NFL players get paid for making Pro Bowl? Prize money for winners and losers explored

Now that the 2023-2024 Pro Bowl activities have begun, NFL fans everywhere may look forward to seeing their favorite player over the weekend event. It should be noted that players who take part in the Pro Bowl will receive financial compensation.

The amount of money awarded to players selected for the Pro Bowl has risen annually since 2016. The NFL has discovered a means to generously compensate players for participating in the games.

Pro Bowl players from the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will not be playing in this year's competitions as they are getting ready to compete in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. They will still be paid because they were selected as part of the original Pro Bowl players.

How much money will winners and losers of Pro Bowl 2024 games make?

Each player receives $44,000 for being selected to the Pro Bowl; however, the victorious team will get $88,000 each. That sum also exceeds $84,000 from last year by $4,000. In addition, the sum breaks the previous record for Pro Bowl prize money, which has been steadily rising for a number of years.

When the Pro Bowl was rebranded last year, there was no evidence that participants won cash prizes for winning the newly created skills competitions.

The NFC prevailed in the whole Pro Bowl weekend last year thanks to a dominant display in flag football, while the AFC won the skills categories. With the victory, the NFC Pro Bowlers could round up the 2022 season with a respectable award.

The idea of compensating players financially for participating in the Pro Bowl dates back to 1971. When the concept began that year, the prize pool was $2,000 for the winner and $1,500 for the loser. The prize pool was increased to $5,000 for the winners and $2,500 for the other team seven years later.

The compensation reached five digits for the first time in 1983 when the payoff for winning Pro Bowl games increased to $10,000. In 1994, the amount increased to $20,000. The league has consistently raised the prize money for the last seven years.