Do Peter Skoronski's college stats warrant a top-10 selection? Exploring Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospect's Numbers

Peter Skoronski played over 30 games for Northwestern State University, and he built a reputation as perhaps the best non-quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Skoronski has all the makings of a top-notch center and will add value to whichever team selects him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Skoronski earned high acclaim early in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. He's a three-year starter who admirably and comfortably filled the shoes of a departed teammate already impressing in the NFL. On that note, let's look at Skoronski's player profile.

Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz Peter Skoronski continues to be OL1 for me. Some teams will put him inside, some will keep him at OT. He's already got a savviness to his game that will get better in the league.

Exploring Peter Skoronski’s Player Profile

Skoronski spent his college career taking the quarterback's blindside at tackle, but his build and skill set is asking for a move to guard, where he can play his best football in the NFL. He plays with a nice blend of technique, feel and power as a run blocker and can thrive in any run-blocking system.

Skoronski's lack of length might be a problem against stab-and-charge bull rushers and edge speed, but a move inside would sort out those concerns. If he can get his protection anchor sorted out, he has the run-blocking talent to become an instant starter and a top-flight guard.

Joe DeLeone @joedeleone Peter Skoronski is a tackle

Peter Skoronski's Strengths and Weaknesses

Here are Peter Skoronski's strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths:

Arches back and unlocks his hips to access his rush anchor.

The base stays broad and balanced throughout the rep.

He clearly understands positioning and angles at the point of attack.

He Comes off the snap with low pads and explosive lift into contact.

Excellent footwork and hand usage to counter and collect twists.

He races out of stance and into position for reach-block success.

Textbook leg drive on double teams and kick-out blocks.

Washes down run defenders looking to shoot gaps.

Weaknesses:

Average adjustments to second-level movements.

He is often beaten by long-arm rush moves and driven into the pocket.

He can be beaten by a side-stepping defender at the point of attack.

He could alter his pass sets and hand attacks to become less predictable.

Throws punch a tick late and from outside angles.

Anthony Cover 1 @Pro__Ant Peter Skoronski at left tackle. Watch the snap as he torques his man inside after latching on & then sinks his hips to drive



Peter Skoronski at left tackle. Watch the snap as he torques his man inside after latching on & then sinks his hips to drive https://t.co/TXbn5c4fC8

Peter Skoronski's achievements in College

Here are Peter Skoronski's achievements at Northwestern University.

In his First Year:

247Sports True Freshman All-American

All-Big Ten Second Team ... First Northwestern first-year to do so since Paddy Fisher in 2017

Highest-graded true first-year in the Big Ten among all positions

Started every game for the Wildcats as a first-year

In his Sophomore Year:

All-Big Ten First Team (for coaches) and All-Big Ten Second Team (for the media)

Helped pave the way for Evan Hull's 1,000-yard season on the ground

Started all 12 games as a sophomore

In his Junior Year:

AP First Team Preseason All-American

He finished as a finalist for the 2022 Outland Trophy and was recognized as the nation's best College interior lineman on offense and defense.

Named to 2022 All-Big Ten First Team by coaches and media

