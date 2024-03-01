Do all players at the NFL Combine get drafted? Inside the numbers behind NFL Draft prospects

Young prospects fresh out of college have the opportunity to display their physical and mental prowess at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Every year, NFL general managers, head coaches, positions coaches and recruiters congregate in Indianapolis for the Combine, where they get a close-up look at potential NFL players. Prospects get a medical examination apart from on-field assessment activities, and assessors record measurements of weights and heights.

The NFL scouting combine has invited 321 prospects this year. You might wonder if all 321 players would be taken in the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL draft in April. To put it succinctly, not every player who attends the Combine is selected in the NFL Draft.

How many players at the combine get drafted every year?

Every NFL team is allocated a selection in all seven rounds of the NFL Draft. Therefore, every year, the NFL drafts a minimum of 224 players. Players who are picked every year are not up to 300, not even when you include the compensatory picks the NFL gives out to teams.

While a player's participation in the Scouting Combine does not ensure that they will play in the NFL, for many teams it's a crucial component of the evaluation process.

Around two-thirds of players who take part in the Combine are drafted, but the percentage of Combine invitees who are selected varies every year.

It's also important to keep in mind that athletes who don't participate in the Combine can still be selected in the draft because NFL teams evaluate players based on a variety of factors apart from the yearly event.

How are players invited for the NFL Combine?

After the college season concludes, prospective players have one more chance to establish themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine, but not all collegiate players receive an invitation.

The 32 NFL teams assist the Player Selection Committee in choosing the players who are eligible for the draft. Those players are the ones who take part in the NFL Combine. An invitation to the Combine is extended to the athletes who garner a sufficient number of votes in the position-based selection process.

The Player Selection Committee takes a player into consideration for the Combine once they reach the senior level of college, declared for the NFL Draft and fulfilled all NCAA and NFL standards.