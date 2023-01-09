Doctors reveals Damar Hamlin set off every alarm in ICU during Bills vs. Patriots on Sunday

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is heading home to Buffalo!

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the team announced today that Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the team's Monday Night Football game in Week 17, is taking the next step in his recovery process and will be transferred to a hospital in Buffalo to continue to nurse himself back to full health.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center's Dr. William K. Knight said:

"Damar walked his first lap around the hospital on Friday and he's on a normal to accelerated trajectory. We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery."

His colleague, Dr. Timothy Pritts, revealed that Hamlin sent shockwaves throughout the hospital during the Bills' Week 18 game against the Patriots:

"Damar was able to watch the Bills game yesterday from the hospital. When the Bills ran the opening kickoff back he was jumping up and down."

"When the opening kickoff was run back he set off every alarm in the ICU." This is great!Docs on Hamlin: "We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday. He was beyond excited.""When the opening kickoff was run back he set off every alarm in the ICU." https://t.co/68NHbBia2W

Bills running back Nyheim Hines gave his team an electrifying, and almost unbelievable, start on their first play since Hamlin's collapse by taking the opening kickoff of the game against the Patriots to the house for a touchdown.

Hamlin, who was watching the game from his hospital bed, encapsulated what every fan, analyst, and player felt at the time with his tweet:

As doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center revealed, Hamlin did more than just tweet about Hines' incredible play.

Damar Hamlin comments on release from ICU and return to Buffalo

Hamlin has been heavily active on social media over the past few days and was constantly tweeting during the Bills' game against the Patriots. He took to social media again after his release from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, tweeting:

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world and more. Bigger than football!"

He also tweeted his gratitude to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's staff:

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

Hamlin will now embark on a journey towards a full recovery back in Buffalo.

