Does A.J. Hawk have kids? Meet Packers Super Bowl champion's family

A.J. Hawk, a former NFL linebacker, was among the league's most effective defensive players throughout his illustrious 11-year football career, which saw him win one Super Bowl.

Hawk played with the Green Bay Packers for nine years before moving on to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He had 947 tackles, 20 sacks and nine interceptions.

Although Hawk was a significant player during his time in the NFL, this story will concentrate on his family. How many children does he have?

The sister of former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn, Laura Hawk, is the wife of Hawk. They have been married since 2007, and they have four kids together.

Hawk's wife said in an interview with The Green Bay Press-Gazette that they are considering having more children and that adoption is one possibility they may take into consideration.

Lennon Noel Hawk, the couple's first child, was born in 2010. Hendrix Knight Hawk was born as their second child in 2013. Their most recent two children's names have not been revealed.

Who is A.J. Hawk's wife, Laura?

The wife of A.J. Hawk, Laura Quinn Hawk, is an interior designer and the proprietor of LCH Interior. Following their 2004 introduction through a mutual friend, Laura and A.J. Hawk have been married since 2007.

In college, Hawk and Laura Quinn first connected. They met in their second year and started dating right away. Five months after they began dating, the pair announced their engagement. In 2007, they exchanged vows in front of family and friends in Dublin, Ohio.

Laura comes from a family that values fashion. She is the oldest of her parents' three children. In her home state of Ohio, both her mother and grandmother had clothing stores.

Laura went to Dublin Coffman High School, near Columbus, Ohio, where her enthusiasm for the arts grew. She enrolled in the Baltimore School of Arts to develop her skills even more. Later, she attended California State University to seek a degree in broadcasting.

LCH Interiors, Laura's company, has ventures in six different states around the U.S. The company specializes in creating luxurious environments with a range of elements, aesthetics and personalities.