Does Bears HC Matt Nagy lack faith in QB Justin Fields?

Matt Nagy has a decision on his hands regarding Justin Fields. He will have to choose between Andy Dalton and the young franchise quarterback, Fields. The decision is a tricky one since Dalton has been injured and has not practiced throughout the week.

#Bears QB Andy Dalton (knee) is officially questionable, and coach Matt Nagy told reporters it'll be a game-time decision whether Dalton or Justin Fields starts.

Truthfully, this should not be a hard choice. The Chicago Bears are coming up against the Detroit Lions who, with all due respect, are not the toughest opposition. If Matt Nagy had any faith in Justin Fields, he would not think twice and give his rookie quarterback a chance. But are there other considerations that we must consider before reaching this conclusion?

Why is Matt Nagy still not sold on Justin Fields?

There could be reasons why Matt Nagy is not sold on Justin Fields yet. The first is that Justin Fields is still a rookie quarterback and had a dismal outing last time round against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Nagy might be thinking that putting Justin Fields out there could further dent the young player's confidence. Hence, it might be better to go ahead and wait to see if your regular starter is coming back.

Matt Nagy has always been emphatic in saying that whatever he does, he will keep the Chicago Bears' best interests in mind. One could see him looking at Andy Dalton mentoring the young Justin Fields during the first season. In that scenario, Matt Nagy's outlook on Justin Fields should not be construed as a lack of trust.

Joseph Herff @JosephHerffNFL



Reports surfacing that Justin Fields will be named starter against the Detroit Lions. We need Matt Nagy to have a real gameplan. Will he? Probably not. #Bears



We need Matt Nagy to have a real gameplan. Will he? Probably not. #Bears

However, why many people are questioning this assertion is because Matt Nagy is already under duress due to adverse results. He needs a win to keep justifying his continued employment with the Chicago Bears.

There is a doubt that Matt Nagy might be willing to risk his half-fit quarterback just so that he can get a win now. He is not confident about Fields getting him that win.

If that is indeed the case, that would be a damning indictment of the lack of faith Matt Nagy has in Justin Fields. But again, we reiterate that there is no way to be sure. Both reasons are equally plausible.

