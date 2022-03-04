Deion Sanders makes definitive statement about NFL coaching future amid Cowboys rumors

Shaquille O'Neal has been leading the charge for months to get Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders to coach the Dallas Cowboys.

Shaq thinks "Coach Prime" would be the perfect man for the Cowboys head job, but Sanders has an answer to Shaq, and it may not be what he wants to hear.

On the idea of becoming the Cowboys head coach, Sanders said to The Spun via Sports Illustrated:

“First of all, it shows he’s watching and is well-aware of what we’re accomplishing at Jackson State. That’s a tremendous blessing not just for me, but for us. He’s a friend, and I’m thankful for him. We didn’t even discuss it. I’m thankful he mentioned me, but I have no desire to coach in the NFL.”

The Cowboys aren't looking for a head coach at the moment, but Shaq has been pushing for months that if the Cowboys do decide to replace head coach Mike McCarthy, Sanders should get the job.

Sanders helped the Tigers win the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship this past year, and his name was brought up several times for head coaching openings for Division I schools, but apparently, Sanders is satisfied at JSU, bringing publicity to not only his school but HBCUs around the country.

What's the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching situation?

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been in the news lately because of the team's head coaching position.

The Cowboys retained Mike McCarthy for next year, but it's pretty well known around the league that it's Super Bowl or bust for McCarthy this year. The Cowboys were expected to make a run in the playoffs, but when they lost in the first round to the San Francisco 49ers, Jones was not pleased at all.

To make matters worse for McCarthy, long-time New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton decided to retire. Payton was on the Cowboys coaching staff under head coach Bill Parcells, and as per speculation, if McCarthy were to fail, Jones would turn straight to Payton.

Payton won the 2009 Super Bowl with the Saints and has taken them to the playoffs.

Shaq believes that Sanders would be a good fit because he used to play for the team, and he knows how to coach. But the way things are in Dallas, why would he leave and get involved in that mess?

Sanders knows he is in a better position right now to either get a better head coaching job in college if he decides to leave or be with a better organization if he goes to the NFL.

