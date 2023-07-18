Does DeAndre Hopkins change the outlook of the AFC South? Exploring WR's impact on the run-heavy Titans offense  

In a huge move, the Tennessee Titans have reportedly secured the services of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans, whose passing offense struggled last season, aim to rebound from their disappointing collapse near the end of the campaign.

Tennessee has been a run-heavy offense for years now, with the offense spearheaded by the elite performances of Derrick Henry. When they can hand him the and have a lead to protect, the Titans are a tough side to beat.

The issue has been when the game script is not in their favor. Henry, for all his talents, is not much of a threat in the passing game, although some progress has been made in that regard. But when chasing a two-score lead or its third and long, Tennessee falters when it really matters.

A.J. Brown's departure was huge news, and Treylon Burks was supposed to replicate his production in his rookie season, but that didn't happen. There is a quarterback situation brewing in Tennessee, with Ryan Tannehill not everyone's first choice and their two young quarterbacks not exactly NFL-ready.

DeAndre Hopkins can certainly help the Titans' offense in many ways, but with the Jacksonville Jaguars emerging as AFC South favorites (and unexpected dark horses for the Super Bowl), just how much of an impact can he make?

Let's take a look at some of the key factors:

#1, The Tennessee Titans' Quarterback questions

Heading into the upcoming season, the Titans' quarterback situation is a point of concern. Ryan Tannehill, the expected starter, will be 35 this year, has an extensive injury history and could be past his best.

Although Tannehill has shown promise in the past, the Titans' backup options, such as rookie Will Levis, lack proven experience and may not provide immediate stability.

Tannehill's 2022 season was marred by injuries, limiting his production to 2,536 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Furthermore, Malik Willis, the second-string, now-sophomore quarterback, struggled to make a significant impact in his limited playing time.

Adding DeAndre Hopkins certainly should help spread the offense, with him and Treylon Burks decent targets. The problem is that they might not have the most reliable options targeting them.

#2, Depth at wide receiver

The Titans' wide receiver corps endured a setback with the departure of A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. To fill this void, the team drafted Treylon Burks, a promising rookie.

However, Burks' rookie season fell short of expectations. Due to injuries and some questionable quarterback play, he managed just 33 receptions for 444 yards and 1 touchdown.

With limited production from the wide receiver position, Hopkins will become the focal point of the Titans' passing game. The real question is how prominent that passing game will be.

Oddsmakers don't believe Tennessee is going to change its game script, as displayed by the Titans before and after Hopkins signing odds.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Tennessee Titans 2023-24 Odds



Before signing DeAndre Hopkins



To win:

AFC South +375

AFC +5000

Super Bowl +8000



After signing DeAndre Hopkins



To win:

AFC South +300

AFC +5000

Super Bowl +8000





One thing is certain, his presence and expertise can elevate the development of Burks, providing invaluable mentorship and guidance. Not only that, but having the two of them on the field will create problems for defenses.

They can't stuff the run and easily cover Hopkins and Burks. This can only be good for the duo and especially for Burks, who should get more and better looks in the 2023 season.

#3, DeAndre Hopkins' injury history and availability

While DeAndre Hopkins is undeniably one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL, his recent injury history and availability raise some concerns. Over the past two seasons, he has missed a total of 15 games, including a six-game suspension.

Sustaining such injuries at the age of 31 adds an element of uncertainty to his ability to revive the Titans' offense. The team will need his experience, skill, and work ethic to overcome these challenges and rejuvenate their passing game.

DeAndre Hopkins certainly looked good for the Arizona Cardinals when he came back from suspension. They had a lot of QB problems with Kyler Murray injured and Hopkins was the focal point of their offense. While this looked great for his fantasy stats, it did not translate into the win column for Arizona.

#4, Defenses have to focus on Derrick Henry

In the midst of the offensive struggles, there is a silver lining for the Titans in running back Derrick Henry. Henry has consistently proven himself as one of the league's premier rushers, maintaining a high level of performance.

His exceptional abilities and track record of success provide a reliable foundation for the Titans' offense.

As touched on earlier, with defenses focusing on containing Henry, DeAndre Hopkins can exploit the gaps and mismatches in coverage, creating opportunities for big plays.

Kyle Lindemann @LuckIsMadeFF Tennessee Titans pass attempts by year with Derrick Henry starting at RB:



2022: 456 (30th)

2021: 535 (26th)

2020: 485 (30th)

2019: 448 (31st)

2018: 437 (31st)



Guys what’re we doing here? There’s barely enough volume to support D-Hop, let alone Burks & Chig.

By elevating the play of his fellow wide receivers, mentoring young talent, and exploiting defensive attention on Henry, DeAndre Hopkins has the potential to bring about a significant transformation.

As the Titans strive to rise from their offensive struggles, all eyes will be on him as he aims to make a resounding impact on the team and propel them to new heights.

Does this make them contenders for the AFC South? Definitely. Beyond that though, it's hard to say. Although there are some powerhouses in the AFC, it's easy to get tangled up in the Titans' run game, and adding a true WR threat like DeAndre Hopkins gives them a much better chance in unfavorable game scripts.

