Does Devon Witherspoon have NIL deals in Illinois? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s endorsements

Devon Witherspoon is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Illinois Fighting Illini star is tipped to get selected in the first round.

Witherspoon jumped on the bandwagon to receive financial gains from his name, image, and likeness (NIL) last year. As things stand, the Fighting Illini star has just one endorsement deal ahead of his big move to the NFL.

The player signed a contract with NFT company NextName in July 2022. Witherspoon is reportedly worth an impressive $536,000 thanks to his current NIL contract.

However, his net worth is expected to skyrocket once he signs with an NFL franchise in the upcoming draft. So far, several teams have been linked with a move for Witherspoon.

Many analysts have projected the Illinois star to go to the Seattle Seahawks as the fifth overall pick. Some also believe that the Detroit Lions may scoop in for him as the sixth overall pick.

Both teams struggled defensively last season and a cornerback like Witherspoon could propel either team to the next level.

How did Devon Witherspoon fare in the 2022 season?

Illinois Fighting Illini CB Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon enjoyed a spectacular 2022 season with the Illinois Fighting Illini. He racked up 42 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

Witherspoon's performances earned him first-team Associated Press All-American honors and being named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. The cornerback helped Illinois to a third-place finish in the SEC West with an 8-5 record.

Witherspoon is an outstanding coverage specialist playing on and off the ball. He tends to suffocate receivers with an oppressive, physical defense on the outside, aggressively using his hands to set the tone.

It will certainly be interesting to see which NFL team he suits up for in the 2023 season.

