Does Kelly Stafford have cancer again? Matthew Stafford’s wife delivers concerning health update

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Matthew Stafford, has spoken out about a frightening health issue she has been experiencing.

On her podcast, Kelly Stafford, who had a brain tumor treated in the past, said she believes she has cancer this time around.

"I think my stomach isn't doing that well. I'm beginning to worry I have cancer," Stafford admitted on her show. "I ended up in the hospital last Tuesday due to severe back and stomach pain. In essence, they stated I had a stomach bug," Stafford said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“I feel like my stomach’s not great. In the back of my mind, I’m thinking I have cancer,” Stafford said on her… pic.twitter.com/HuotaXVgy4 PRAYERS: The wife of #Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Kelly, who previously had a brain tumor removed, revealed on her podcast that she thinks she has cancer again“I feel like my stomach’s not great. In the back of my mind, I’m thinking I have cancer,” Stafford said on her… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

They then contacted the Los Angeles Rams team healthcare professional for additional testing as she still complained of pain. The outcomes of the tests that have been performed are still being awaited by Kelly and her other loved ones.

As Kelly Stafford and her family deal with this, our thoughts are with them.

When was Kelly Stafford diagnosed with a brain tumor?

In 2019, Kelly Stafford, a podcast host who frequently talks about her family, received a diagnosis of acoustic neuroma, a slowly expanding tumor on the major nerve connecting the inner ear to the brain.

Kelly first started having episodes of vertigo in January 2019, which is the feeling that you or everything surrounding you is shifting or spinning and making you feel dizzy.

"The room just kind of started spinning on me," Kelly remarked. "At that point, I was holding our newborn, and I felt like I was about to fall, so I kind of just about threw her to Matthew."

Kelly underwent an MRI exam at the medical facility, which revealed she had a brain tumor. But the positive news was that her tumor was benign, not malignant.

Doctors advised her to undergo surgery to get rid of the tumor, which, as she recalled at that moment, made her "completely terrified."

Stafford had to retrain how to walk after having surgery, and because one of her ears was partly blown up, she had trouble hearing loud noises.

"It is a lot better lately," Kelly wrote in October 2019 after detailing her path from diagnosis to therapy.

When did Matthew and Kelly Stafford get married?

Both Matthew and Kelly Stafford attended the University of Georgia. They have been acquainted with each other since their days in college.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford wed in 2015 after dating for a number of years.

All four of the couple's children are girls, totaling four. Sawyer and Chandler, who are identical twins, were born in March 2017. Hunter was born in August 2018, and Tyler was born in June 2020. The wife of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback frequently posts pictures of her kids on social media.

In nine games last season, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 2087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Further updates on the above matter are yet to arrive. Readers can stay tuned for latest news.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!