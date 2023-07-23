Chris Jones salary: How much has the 4x Pro Bowl DT earned with the Chiefs?

According to a source who spoke with Adam Schefter on Saturday, defensive tackle Chris Jones failed to report for the opening of Kansas City Chiefs training camp because talks over a new deal remain distant between the parties.

This revelation comes just after defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets reached a four-year, $96 million agreement a few days ago, capping a spate of agreements for defensive tackles since the start of this offseason.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones, who has been seeking a new deal this off-season, did not report with the rest of the team to training camp today, per source. The two sides remain “far apart” on a new deal for the Defensive Players of the Year finalist. pic.twitter.com/7doEzdxZcO

Jones inked a four-year, $80 million deal three years ago. At the time of signing, He was the ninth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL in terms of average pay. In seven seasons with the team, he has earned a total of $67,506,291.

Coach Andy Reid told press on Tuesday that he wasn't certain Chris Jones would report for camp:

"I don't know that. Let's wait and see how that turns out. The crucial thing, in my opinion, is that communication is taking place. Then, all we can do is wait and see."

For each day Jones fails to show up for training camp, he will be charged a daily fine, which according to reports will be $50,000.

The Chiefs, who just won another Super Bowl, now have to decide whether to pay Chris Jones or take the chance of starting the season without their finest defensive outlet.

He is a 1 of 1 player. The Chiefs know this better than anyone. Which is why I’m trusting them to get this extension done. Chris Jones is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, is at the peak of his powers with no signs of slowing down.He is a 1 of 1 player. The Chiefs know this better than anyone. Which is why I’m trusting them to get this extension done. pic.twitter.com/sLYSX1eMUz

Chris Jones and Kansas City are reportedly ‘far apart’ on new contract

There are speculations that the player's expectations and the club's valuation of him are very different. Chris Jones's representatives might be seeking a deal that is more comparable to the three-year, $95 million offer the Los Angeles Rams extended to star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Chris Jones has played for the Kansas City Chiefs his whole career, recording 65 sacks and 12 forced fumbles.

Last season, the 29-year-old had his best season, assisting his team in winning its second Super Bowl in four years. With 15.5 sacks, which he tied for his career high, and 44 tackles, which he also established a career high for, he was named to the first team of All-Pros and placed third in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones has shown his love for the Chiefs in the past. This includes a March social media response to a question from a fan asking him if a renewal was imminent. On March 12, Jones tweeted:

"I'm a chief for life. I won't be playing for another team."

