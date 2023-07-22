What happened to Marquise Goodwin? Browns WR battling alarming non-football illness

Following an 'alarming' diagnosis, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin of the Cleveland Browns will be absent from the opening session of training camp.

After complaining of leg pain and breathing difficulty during the team's spring tasks, the 32-year-old went in for an evaluation. His lungs and legs were found to have blood clots.

Patrick Webb @pwleaks BREAKING: Browns WR Marquise Goodwin is suffering from 'alarming' blood clots in legs, lungs, team has announced.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've been injured throughout my career, but I've never seen anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it's not taken care of," Goodwin informed the club.

He added:

"At first, it was frightening, but now I am fine with it. After praying, I have left everything to God. I have no control over anything; the only things I can influence are my effort, attitude and future daily approach."

After catching 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns in a season with the Seattle Seahawks, Goodwin signed with the Browns as a free agent in April. The 10-year veteran has accumulated 187 career catches for 3,023 yards and 18 scores in 102 games, starting 44.

He has played for four organizations, beginning with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the third round of the MLB Draft in 2013. He played for the Bills for four years before moving to the San Francisco 49ers, where he played from 2017 to 2019. Goodwin turned up for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and the Seahawks last season.

In 2017, he started all 16 games, his best NFL season, hauling in 56 catches for a career-best 962 yards and two scores.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Wishing him all the best. The #Browns placed WR Marquise Goodwin on the non-football injury list. Goodwin started experiencing discomfort in his legs and slight shortness of breath during OTAs in the spring, and a check-up revealed that he has blood clots in his legs and lungs.Wishing him all the best. pic.twitter.com/aObF5L2wyf

When will Marquise Goodwin return to action?

Marquise Goodwin told his team that he intends to stay with them and keep taking part in meetings as training camp gets started on Saturday. However, the on-field practice will have to remain on hold as he concentrates on his well-being.

When Goodwin will be ready to return to the field is still unknown at the moment, though.

"Hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run," he said.

Browns fan UK @brownsfanuk



A boost for the LB room, as Anthony Walker Jr and Sione Takitaki seem to be healthy for training camp. The Browns have placed WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Mike Woods & G Colby Gossett on the non-football injury list, and WR Marquise Goodwin on the non-football illness list.A boost for the LB room, as Anthony Walker Jr and Sione Takitaki seem to be healthy for training camp. #Browns pic.twitter.com/iDn0S9c4gD " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/iDn0S9c4gD

Marquise Goodwin 40 time: How fast is the Browns wideout?

When Marquise Goodwin returns, the Browns will look to him to help them break down opponents. He will be in the rotation alongside Elijah Moore, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Goodwin, who ran a 4.27 40-yard sprint at the combine and has a career average of 16.2 yards per grab, is expected to add another speed gear to the attack.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!