Patrick Mahomes reveals how he rescued Chiefs’ Super Bowl after KC’s major error vs Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently starred in Netflix's documentary called 'Quarterback'. The series focused on the lives of NFL quarterbacks both on and off the field, and many new details were revealed to the public as a result of it.

Last season, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl after rallying from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. However, when the Chiefs first took the lead in the fourth quarter, it was due to a mistake on their part, which Mahomes discussed in the eighth episode of the Netflix series.

The Chiefs QB found Skyy Moore for a four-yard touchdown and here's what Mahomes said about the play:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I looked up the motion. I realized that we didn’t have the formation right. I saw they were in cover zero. I knew this play was literally perfect for cover zero. So I was like let’s roll with it. I motioned Skyy [Moore].”

The Philadelphia Eagles were completely taken aback by Andy Reid's game plan, and despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL, the NFC champions had no answers for the Kansas City Chiefs dominance.

They won the game 38-35 and were able to shut out all their critics who doubted them from the start. Mahomes finished the game with 182 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

Fans learned a lot about Patrick Mahomes' life in Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Patrick Mahomes: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

The Netflix documentary produced by Peyton Manning has been a massive hit as fans have loved to see the life of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

The common people were enlightened about what it takes to become a quarterback in the National Football League, and three quarterbacks who were at different stages of their careers shed light on everything.

Fans admired Mahomes' competitiveness as well as the way he lives his life away from the field. They also learned about some of his secrets that few people are aware of, which is why fans are already excited for Season 2 of Quarterback.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Netflix and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault