Where is Marcus Mariota from? Eagles QB had humble beginnings before starring in Netflix's Quarterback

Marcus Mariota played for the Atlanta Falcons for a single season, but his performance wasn't good enough for them to keep him in the starting quarterback lineup. After one season, in which he made 13 starts and passed for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, the Falcons cut Mariota loose.

Marcus Mariota, who will play his ninth season in the league in 2023, has experienced a lot while playing for the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and now the Philadelphia Eagles.

The newly acquired quarterback for the Eagles was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, started games, filled in as a backup, battled through injuries, and was even cut. It goes without saying that he has a ton of league experience already, but let's go back and look at his background.

Honolulu, Hawaii, is where Marcus Mariota was born and brought up. He participated in football and track as a double-sport performer at St. Louis High School in Honolulu. Mariota played college football at the University of Oregon after graduating from high school.

Marcus Mariota designed his own face mask to spell out Hawaii's area code (808). Other Hawaiian players such as Tua Tagovailoa have since adopted it.



Other Hawaiian players such as Tua Tagovailoa have since adopted it. Marcus Mariota designed his own face mask to spell out Hawaii’s area code (808).Other Hawaiian players such as Tua Tagovailoa have since adopted it. https://t.co/4YEhGAlWyh

Mariota played for Oregon for three seasons, contributing to the Ducks' 36-5 record during that time. In his last season, in 2014, Mariota also earned the Heisman Trophy.

Mariota made Oregon history by becoming the first player from the program to win the Heisman Trophy. The Tennessee Titans selected him as the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In 87 regular-season games throughout the course of his career, Marcus Mariota has made 74 starts. He has recorded 15,656 passes, 92 touchdowns, and 54 interceptions. On 349 attempts, he has also rushed for 2,012 yards and 17 touchdowns.

During six playoff games with two starts, he has totaled 88 rushing yards, 463 passing yards, and four touchdown passes.

Marcus Mariota stars in new Netflix original series "Quarterback"

In the new Netflix series "Quarterback," Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes, and Kirk Cousins take the spotlight as their 2022 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings are highlighted.

Mariota had a disappointing season with the Falcons, and NFL fans will be able to watch and relive it as part of the new Netflix series "Quarterback." The 29-year-old's troubles with his performances on the field and a knee injury that affected him late in the season will be revealed to them as they get a peek behind the scenes.

